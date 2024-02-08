Winter activities take place across Wisconsin regardless of snow cover. Discover unexpected ways to take in winter with experiences you won’t get in any other season. Here’s to fun in the forecast.

Cold weather ziplining through the canopy

As Milwaukee-born rockstar Steve Miller sings, “I want to fly like an eagle.”You should listen to Steve and do just that this winter by taking a ziplining adventure!

A lot of people associate the high-thrills activity with the summer months. But several Wisconsin businesses offer ziplining tours during the winter.It’s a completely different experience soaring through the canopy with a rush of cool air on your face.

Head to Walworth County for good times at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventure. They offer two wintertime ziplining tours.The shorter four-line tour is great for those who want a taste of ziplining. Or choose the longer nine-line tour, which also includes dual 1,200-foot-long lines you can race down.Another option for winter ziplining is Vertical Illusions in the Wisconsin Dells.You’ll whiz through the canopy on 15 continuous tree-to-tree lines.

Learn to curl at clubs across Wisconsin

Let curling sweep its way into your heart this winter by learning the popular sport.If you’ve seen curling, you know it’s a competitive, yet approachable team sport that’s an excellent way to make shared memories in the winter.Since the sport is played on indoor sheets of ice, you’ll be able to curl regardless of the weather outside.

Curling clubs across Wisconsin are happy to help newbies to the sport learn the basics, from throwing the stones down the ice to the scoring system and rules.Many clubs host learn-to-curl events throughout winter that are perfect to pick up the pastime.

The Green Bay Curling Club, for example, is teaching the sport on March 10 and March 24.You’ll receive an introduction to the basics of the sport before dividing up into teams to scrimmage.Tickets are limited, though, so you’ll want to sign up soon.

For bigger parties, consider booking a group lesson at the Madison Curling Club.If you’ve got 12 or more folks, you can reserve a two-hour instruction session, which includes practice, game time and equipment.It’s a perfect idea for a friends and family outing.

Go winter hiking (including by candlelight) at Wisconsin State Parks

Head out this winter on a hiking adventure in Wisconsin’s State Parks, which are beautiful in all seasons.A hike in the winter can be especially refreshing.You’ll enjoy crisp air, not worry about insects and enjoy the peace of the trails at a time when they’re less trafficked.

Across the Wisconsin State Park System, groups often host candlelight events in the winter, too.These nighttime excursions are a seasonal experience you won’t want to miss.On Saturday, February 17, visit Willow River State Park outside of Hudson for a candlelight hike.Two miles of trails will be illuminated, and visitors can warm up around two bonfires.

Another idea is to make a trip to Waupaca County on Saturday, February 24, to a snowshoe and hike event at Hartman Creek State Park.More than 500 candle luminaries will line two trails wrapping around Grebe and Hartman lakes.Then celebrate with others over hot chocolate, s’mores and a game of Hammerschlagen, which challenges players to pound nails into a stump.

Check out the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ website for additional candlelight events happening this winter.

