In winter, Wisconsin bursts with possibilities for outdoor adventure, from snowshoeing and tubing to fat tire biking. Here’s to making warm memories in Wisconsin’s outdoors this winter.

Discover a range of winter activities with the Wisconsin Snow Report

The Wisconsin Snow Report is Travel Wisconsin’s trusted resource for learning about snow conditions, including man-made snow, at downhill ski and snowboard hills, cross-country areas and snowmobile trails.

But there are a lot more outdoor winter adventures to be had in Wisconsin. And the Snow Report helps you discover destinations to go snow tubing, winter fat biking, snowshoeing and even skijoring! These are popular pastimes that can be enjoyed by folks of all ages and skill levels. You can easily filter the Snow Report to find hills where snowtubing is offered or trail networks to snowshoe, fat bike or skijor.

Make memories zooming down the hill on a snow tube

Snow tubing is an approachable way to get out and enjoy Wisconsin in the winter that requires no experience. With the winter break coming up fast, it’s also the perfect time to go out with friends and family. You’ll find many downhill ski and snowboard hills offer snow tubing. At other locations, it’s the featured attraction like Ariens Hill at Title Town in Green Bay. There are several hills within short driving distance from Milwaukee to check out.

You can head to The Rock Snowpark in Franklin for thrills and ear-to-ear smiles zooming down the hill together. The Rock features 19 tubing lanes that are serviced by a conveyer-style system to easily get the tubes back up the hill. And on select Saturdays in January, The Rock hosts glow tubing. This is when the park covers the hill in colorful lights for a fun nighttime adventure.

Another terrific destination for tubing is Sunburst in Kewaskum, which advertises itself as the World’s Largest Tubing Hill! They have 45-plus lanes that extend for a quarter of a mile and drop 90 feet. You can even reach speeds of up to 30 mph!

Wherever you head, it’s best to check a hill’s website for hours of operation in the early part of the season and confirm any height requirements if you’re traveling with children.

Be at ease snowshoeing through Wisconsin’s winter wonderland

Snowshoeing is a fun way to immerse yourself in nature this winter. Plus, it’s a great workout without needing the technical know-how and experience other winter sports require.

The Wisconsin State Park System encourages visitors to explore its properties by snowshoe in the winter; snowshoeing is allowed almost anywhere in state parks and state forests.Several properties make the activity convenient for visitors by renting snowshoes.

One destination you’ll want to explore this winter is Perrot State Park along the Mississippi River.Not far from La Crosse in Trempealeau County, Perrot State Park attracts visitors with its dramatic views from on top of the river bluffs.In winter, you’ll be stunned seeing the snow-covered Mississippi River Valley.You can rent snowshoes from the park headquarters.

Another fantastic snowshoeing destination in Shawano County is the Navarino Wildlife Area.The 15,000 acres of state-owned land is a mix of habitats like oak and aspen forests, open fields and bogs.Head to the Navarino Nature Center near Shiocton, which is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, to rent snowshoes for a perfect winter escape.When there’s enough snow on the ground, you’ll find several trails specifically for snowshoeing.

Throughout winter, many Wisconsin State Park System properties also host candlelight hiking and snowshoeing events to explore the wilderness after dark.

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com