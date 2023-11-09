November is National Native American Heritage Month, and in Wisconsin, you’ll find lots of ways to learn about, support and celebrate the 11 federally recognized tribal nations. Here’s to experiencing Native American culture.

Experience distinct traditions at the Festival of Woodland Indian Art & Culture

Visit Green Bay for the Festival of Woodland Indian Art & Culture. The festival is both an art market and an art competition. It showcases the work of Native American artists, from paintings and jewelry to fashion and performance arts.

It’s happening the weekend of November 10 and 11 at the Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, which is connected to the Oneida Casino. The festival celebrates the distinct artistic styles of the Native American tribes in the Midwest and eastern United States. Last year’s festival featured 25 artists, three fashion shows and live entertainment. This year’s Festival of Woodland Indian Art & Culture is expected to be even bigger.

For a fantastic meal and setting, dine at Cedar & Sage Grill House. The restaurant is a beautiful modern space with a fireplace and long bar. The dishes incorporate indigenous and native ingredients, such bison and Oneida-grown white corn. Definitely try the white corn-crusted cheese curds or the three sisters salad of squash, corn and beans.

Cultural, recreational and culinary experiences of the Forest County Potawatomi

Visit the Forest County Potawatomi for a wide variety of experiences and activities in northern Wisconsin.The tribe operates a Cultural Center, Library and Museum just outside of Crandon.

You’ll learn about the Forest County Potawatomi through a collection of historical and contemporary photographs, audio and video books, language material and other memorabilia.Then pick up something from the gift shop made from local and regional Native American artists.

Afterward, head to the Potawatomi Farm where the mission is to provide natural, sustainable food to tribal members and the general public.The farm grows vegetables, raises livestock and produces other food like maple syrup, honey and eggs for visitors to purchase.On Wednesdays, you can join the weekly guided walking tours of the farm, including the state-of-the-art aquaponics facility.

For those looking for recreational opportunities, visit the Forest County Potawatomi’s stunning Community Center.The modern facility, which opened two years ago, is a place where everyone can play. Visitors can purchase a day pass to the center.You’ll find rock climbing walls, a large pool with a slide, indoor basketball courts, a running track and so much more.

Learn, play and stay on the Menominee Reservation

The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin welcomes visitors to learn more about its history and to stay and play in the area.Start out your trip with a visit to the Menominee Indian Tribe Cultural Museum in Keshena.

Open year-round, the museum tells the story of the tribe’s culture, history and language.You can also pick up clothing, traditional food like wild rice and beauty products at the on-site gift shop.

For a place to stay and have fun, check out the Menominee Casino Resort.You’ll keep busy for hours with a gaming floor full of slot machines and table games like blackjack and poker.Find time to relax in the indoor swimming pool and hot tub.Then wind down in the beautifully furnished rooms for a comfortable overnight experience.

