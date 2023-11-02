The events of November celebrate everything from locally made films to cherished traditions of the season like deer hunting. Here’s to making memories in November.

Silver screen fun at the Driftless Film Festival (Iowa County)

Immerse yourself in the magic of movies by traveling to Iowa County for the Driftless Film Festival. The arts-loving community of Mineral Point hosts the film festival, which is celebrating its 14th season from November 1 to 4. The lineup includes several Wisconsin-produced films and shorts.

All the films are screened in the elegant Mineral Point Opera House. The century-old theater has retained its original vaudeville appearance thanks to wonderful restoration efforts. In between films, explore Mineral Point by wandering around the galleries, shops and restaurants downtown. The town has a thriving local arts community, which is perfect to experience alongside the Driftless Film Festival.

Discover cultural celebrations at the Holiday Folk Fair International (Milwaukee County)

Travel around the world without leaving Wisconsin. The Holiday Folk Fair International brings global flavors, traditions, arts and music to West Allis. The international celebration marks its 80th annual event the weekend of November 17 to 19. The festival takes place in the Exposition Center of the Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Prepare to come hungry. You’ll taste dishes representing nearly 20 different countries and ethnicities. Visit one of the stages to see traditional music and dance styles from around the world. Then check out cultural displays around the festival grounds. The Holiday Folk Fair International is a great way for families to learn about the wider world while having fun.

Kick off the deer season in Tomahawk (Lincoln County)

Deer hunting season is such a time-honored tradition in Wisconsin. During the nine-day gun season, some communities virtually shut down. Businesses may temporarily close, students take off from school, and travelers head to their hunting grounds.

In Lincoln County, they celebrate Wisconsin’s rich hunting heritage with the Tomahawk Chamber’s Venison Feed. The annual celebration has welcomed hunters for more than half a century. Visit Tomahawk on Friday, November 18 — the day before the gun season begins — to enjoy a free venison burger, chips and soda. Don your blaze orange and celebrate this important time of the year with other hunters.

Find all sorts of holiday fun at Miracle at Big Rock in Polk County

Head to St. Croix Falls in late November to kick off the holiday season. Miracle at Big Rock is a month-long celebration full of activities. You’ll find a stunning Christmas lights display, local vendors selling handcrafted gifts, a food court and so much more.

Visit on Friday, November 24, for the grand opening celebration. You can enjoy live music, warm up with hot food and drinks, and put some boom in your evening with a fireworks display. Miracle at Big Rock runs through the end of December. It’s open to visitors to experience seven days a week. For larger travel parties, consider reserving one of the spaces to host a private event like Miracle at Big Rock’s tent village.

