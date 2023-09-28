Colorful fall leaves surround Wisconsin’s tree-lined highways and country roads in autumn, creating endless road trip opportunities. Here’s to cruising through the colors of fall.

Plan your Wisconsin road trip using Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report

Travel Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report is the perfect resource to plan out that unforgettable autumn road trip.

This interactive, map-based report provides up-to-date information on the status of fall color across Wisconsin. Each fall, Travel Wisconsin works with volunteer reporters through the state to keep travelers informed of nature’s transformation from green to peak color.

When you select a destination on the map, you’ll find nearby dining and lodging recommendations, upcoming events in the area and a three-day weather forecast. You can also discover local recommendations on the best places to find color, including roads to cruise on.

Cruise the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive in southern Wisconsin

Traverse the colorful landscape of southeastern Wisconsin on the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive. The 115-mile route winds through six counties and passes through the heavily wooded Kettle Moraine State Forest. It starts near Elkhart Lake in the north and ends at Whitewater Lake in Walworth County in the south.

Along the drive, stop by one of the many places to picnic, hike, bike and camp. These are great ways to break up the drive and extend the sightseeing trip over a couple of days. Add Holy Hill to your itinerary cruising the Kettle Moraine. The basilica is a short detour off the scenic drive near Hubertus, and the hilltop location is perfect for sweeping views of fall foliage.

See fall leaves from the ATV/UTV trails of Douglas County

Fall color drives don’t need to be contained to the car. Enjoy fresh air — and add some thrill to your sightseeing — by riding on Wisconsin’s extensive network of ATV and UTV trails.

Douglas County is a great destination to go riding in northwestern Wisconsin. The ATV system includes over 100 miles of maintained trails. Ride through forested landscapes painted in the beauty of fall.

Check out the waterfall sightseeing in Douglas County. Amnicon Falls State Park and Pattison State Park boast gorgeous waterfalls, which are even more impressive surrounded by fall color. Pattison State Park includes Wisconsin’s largest waterfall, the 165-foot Big Manitou Falls. The parks aren’t directly on the ATV trail, but it’s just a short hike to get to the waterfalls from the trail.

For a place to stay, book a room at the Sleepy Hollow Motel. This quintessential roadside motel has the charms of a cabin and is conveniently located outside Amnicon Falls State Park.

Drive the Wisconsin Great River Road for an All-American Road getaway

Enjoy a classic road trip experience on the Wisconsin Great River Road.For 250 miles, wind alongside the Mississippi River where you’ll encounter charming communities, roadside attractions, beloved restaurants and scenic vistas.The Great River Road is one of only 37 roadways to receive the prestigious All-American Road designation, which is the highest recognition for scenic byways.

For an unexpected stop on the route, visit Castlerock Museum in Alma.The castle-shaped building holds a collection of antique swords, spears, armor and much more. You’ll find pieces dating back to ancient Greece and up through the early modern period.

Head further south on the Great River Road to spend the night at the Waterfront Hotel in Prairie du Chein.The boutique hotel delivers modern charm in a riverside setting.Luxurious guest rooms and thoughtful amenities will rejuvenate you for more adventures on the Wisconsin Great River Road.

Start your fall getaway at TravelWisconsin.com