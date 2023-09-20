The tapestry of fall’s foliage is complemented by the flavors of the season. For a touch of sweet or tart, plan autumn adventures to an apple orchard or cranberry marsh. Here’s to enjoying the fruits of fall.

Apple picking for all abilities in Eau Claire County

Folks of all abilities are welcomed to experience the joy of apple season at Leffel Roots Apple Orchard in Eau Claire.

The family-run orchard has an accessible deck that helps wheelchair users and people with mobility issues get up close and pick apples. The deck is surrounded by Cortland apple trees specially pruned for easier access. One edge of the deck also includes a raised pumpkin patch for visitors.

Once you’ve gathered your apples, head into Leffel Roots’ orchard store. The store is full of farm-made food, goods like jam and jellies, birdhouses constructed out of gourds and apple ale. Wind your way through the orchard’s 10-acre corn maze. It takes about 45 to 60 minutes to complete. If you visit in October, the corn maze is open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for a nighttime experience. Don’t forget to bring the flashlight!

Support students by touring a cranberry marsh in Wood County

Uncover the wonders of Wisconsin’s state fruit by touring a cranberry marsh in Wood County — the heart of cranberry country. The Pittsville FFA is hosting the Splash of Red Cranberry Tours where you can visit a marsh in the height of harvest season. Tour proceeds help fund student scholarships, trips and other FFA activities.

The two-hour tour is a fascinating dive into the harvesting process. You’ll watch as cranberries are collected from the marshes. The marshes are flooded during harvest season to take advantage of the fruit’s unique ability to float. Then you’ll observe the testing, cleaning and freezing that’s involved in processing cranberries. Pick cranberries straight from the vine before enjoying a cranberry-based lunch to wrap up the tour.

Splash of Red Cranberry Tours are offered Thursday and Friday mornings through late October. The first tour is anticipated to happen this Friday.

For a great meal after the tour, stop by Savory Steakhouse in Wisconsin Rapids. The supper club features favorites of both fine dining and casual dining. Choose between tender cuts of steak, seafood and dishes like eggplant parmesan.

Grab apples and a meal at Apple Holler in Racine County

Pair apple picking with a hearty meal at Apple Holler in Sturtevant. The orchard’s 30,000 apple trees produce 30 varieties. This keeps the apple-picking window open into early November. Fill up bags starting at 2.5 pounds of apples or go all in with a 40-pound basket!

You’ll be impressed by Apple Holler’s on-site restaurant. The Red Barn Restaurant feeds hungry customers seven days a week. They’ve got plenty of savory and sweet options for breakfast and a variety of sandwiches and sides for lunch.

Apple Holler’s Farm Park is a great option for families to make memories together. Play on a straw mountain, navigate a corn maze, feed the goats and enjoy many more fall activities!

