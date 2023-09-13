The bursts of color enveloping the trail. The crunch of fallen leaves underfoot. The crisp nights warmed by the bonfire. Fall is undoubtedly designed for camping in Wisconsin. Here’s to memorable autumn getaways in the great outdoors!

View fall colors from a 500-foot bluff in Grant County

At the confluence of the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers is one of the most stunning destinations for fall camping — Wyalusing State Park.Situated on the edge of 500-foot bluffs, the park provides an ideal setting for taking in the autumn leaves.

Trails like the Old Immigrant Trail follow the cliffside for challenging and stunning hikes.Easily accessible lookout points are platforms for uninterrupted views of a river valley that’s washed in color.Fill your downtime between sightseeing on the volleyball, tennis and basketball courts.

Wyalusing State Park is minutes outside of Prairie du Chein.Swing into town to tour the historic Villa Louis property. It’s a sprawling Mississippi River-side mansion built in the Victorian era.Then pick up lunch at Simply Café where you’ll enjoy tremendous sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts!

Camp along Lake Michigan in Harrington Beach State Park (Ozaukee County)

Feel the refreshing lake breeze on a camping trip to Harrington Beach State Park. This property stretches for more than a mile along the Lake Michigan coastline near the village of Belgium.Stroll along the beach, taking in the blues of the water and the palette of colors in the shoreline trees.

Then loop around Quarry Lake on a mile-long trail, which is accessible for wheelchair users.The trail is one of several ways Harrington Beach State Park welcomes visitors of varying abilities.The park also has an accessible campsite, cabin, playground, fishing pier and a beach wheelchair for visitors to use.

Add a cultural component to your trip by visiting the Luxembourg American Cultural Center.The village of Belgium has a deep connection to the small European duchy of Luxembourg as many of its residents emigrated from there.

Learn more about this connection at the Roots and Leaves Museum.Exhibits tell about the past and present of Luxembourg, the immigration stories of Luxembourg Americans and the relationship between the two countries.The museum is open in the fall Wednesday through Friday and the first Saturday of each month.

Find tranquility in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest of Taylor County

Explore the exceptional beauty of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in the fall by heading to Taylor County.A spectacular canvas of hues transforms this area.Stay at one of the several campsites surrounding the Mondeaux Flowage within the National Forest.

Spearhead Point Recreation Area accommodates tents and trailers for camping. It sits on a peninsula within the Mondeaux Flowage. Several campsites even come with a small dock. Check out the tent-only Picnic Point Recreation Area campground for a tranquil experience. Pine trees tower over the four campsites, and the water source for the campground is a nearby glacial spring that provides refreshing, cool water.

For the nights you don’t feel like cooking over the campfire, head to Mondeaux Dam Lodge. The restaurant is located within the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest right on the flowage. Savor one of their burgers, which are ground in-house daily, or the walleye and cod specials on Fridays and enjoy it on the water’s edge.

