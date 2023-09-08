September is when the warm weather of summer and bountiful harvest of fall collides. The month melds the best of both seasons into unforgettable fun. Here’s to making memories in September.

Have un-bahh-lievable fun at the Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival (Jefferson County)

Wisconsin loves to celebrate livestock and sheep are no exception! Travel to Jefferson between September 8 and 10 for the Wisconsin Sheep & Wool Festival! This is one of Wisconsin’s largest sheep shows – only second to the Wisconsin State Fair.

Visitors can watch exhibitors from across the Midwest as they compete in the show ring, findbeautiful fiber arts made from wool, and cheer on the dogs in sheepherding contests. Check out the festival’s Country Store Marketplace.

You’ll find plenty of supplies for your arts and crafts needs or a maybe a perfect gift for someone special. Vendors sell wool clothes, hand-dyed yarn and fabrics, products made from sheep’s milk like soap and lotion, and other handcrafted goods.

Revel in the wine harvest at Wisconsin’s oldest winery (Kewaunee County)

Stomp grapes, sip on wines and support local causes at Wisconsin’s oldest winery later this month. Von Stiehl Winery is hosting the Wet Whistle Wine Festival the weekend of September 15 and 16.

The two-day festival celebrates the wine and harvest season. It also acts as a fundraiser for a pair of local organizations — Community Improvement of Algoma and Algoma Fire and Rescue.

Show off your skills during one of several grape stomping contests on Saturday, September 16. Then enjoy live music, food and, of course, samples of von Stiehl’s award-winning wines. If you haven’t visited the winery before, be sure to join one of the tours during the festival. Von Stiehl’s roots date back to 1967!

Put the treads to the trails at the Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival (Sawyer County)

Join thousands of off-road enthusiasts in Hayward for the Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival. Celebrating its 40th edition, the festival is more than racing. It’s fun for the whole family with music, food trucks and a celebratory atmosphere that takes over downtown Hayward.

The main racing action happens on Saturday, September 16. Serious mountain bikers should register for the Chequamegon 40. The course traverses through the famed Birkie Ski Trail, across forest roads and on snowmobile trails. Otherwise, the Short & Fat is a 16-mile race that’s a fast, fun way to experience the Northwoods.

If your kids are into biking, take part in the Little Loggers on September 15. The kid-friendly course is a 15-minute loop that’s a great way to introduce little ones to mountain biking.

Taste the flavors of autumn in Gays Mills (Crawford County)

Head to Crawford County to celebrate the sweet and crisp flavors of the season at the Gays Mills Apple Festival. There’ll be opportunities to shop, play and eat during the festival, which runs September 22 to 24.

Grab fresh apple cider and stroll Main Street where vendors set up to sell handcrafted goods and crafts. The live music goes well into the evening and be sure to stick around for the parade on Sunday.

The Gays Mills Apple Festival is a long-running tradition celebrating its 64th year. It honors the many orchards that surround this community in the heart of the Driftless. Swing by one of these orchards before leaving the area to take home the flavors of the season.

Start your fall getaway at TravelWisconsin.com