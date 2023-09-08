As the unofficial end of summer approaches, Labor Day weekend is a perfect occasion to make lasting memories of the season. Here’s to soaking up every minute of summer.

Get in one last huzzah at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha County

You don’t need a DeLorean with a flux capacitor to travel back in time this Labor Day weekend. Head to Kenosha County to soak in the sights, smells and tastes of ye olde at the Bristol Renaissance Faire!

The long-running festival wraps up its season this weekend. The Faire is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday for Labor Day. You’ll be transported to 1574 by the decorative buildings, costumed characters and music of the time. The Bristol Renaissance Faire crafts an immersive experience through the stage performances, food and drink, and games and crafts.

Check out the stages for witty musical performances, acrobatic shows, jousting, dancing and sword fighting.When you’re hungry, a turkey drumstick is a favorite snack at the Renaissance Faire. The food vendors offer plenty more to choose from that’ll please any palate.

Catch one of Wisconsin’s famed water skiing shows

Water skiing is an integral part of Wisconsin’s identity. In fact, Wisconsin boasts the most ski show clubs of any state! Skiers in these clubs spend the summer practicing for and performing in skiing shows. Many of these clubs put on their final shows of the season Labor Day weekend.

For an easy day trip from the Milwaukee area, head to Janesville for the Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Show. The celebrated ski team dazzles the crowd with their pyramid, jumping, ballet and barefoot waterskiing skills.The talented Rock Aqua Jays have won 21 national championships! They’re putting on the last show of the season on Sunday.

For folks spending Labor Day weekend in the Northwoods, there are a couple great shows to check out! In Wausau, The Water Walkers are capping off their season on Labor Day. The performance starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and is loads of family fun! If plans take you to the Tomahawk area, check out the Kwahamot Ski Club. Their final show is Saturday. And you’ll be in for a thrill from a club that boasts six Wisconsin state titles in show skiing.

Snack and sip your way around the State Capitol (Dane County)

It’s an eat, drink and be merry mindset in Madison for Labor Day weekend. The city’s downtown bursts with energy for the Taste of Madison. The food- and beverage-focused festival attracts dozens of local vendors serving up delicious dishes. It’s taking place Saturday and Sunday on the Capitol Square.

Whatever you’re craving, your appetite will be satisfied. At JustVeggiez, you’ll find vegan versions of fan favorites like cheese fries and a Chicago hotdog. Pick up a donut filled with a deep-fried cheese curd at Bonnie’s Balls. Or savor the Pad Thai and curry from Thailand in a Truck.

The musical entertainment is as diverse as the food offerings. You’ll discover three stages where anything from country to heavy metal will be playing. With food, drinks and music, Taste of Madison is a great way to close out summer!

