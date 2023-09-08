Wisconsin’s inland lakes, streams and rivers, and Great Lakes offer plenty of ways to get hooked on fishing this summer. Here’s to angling your way across Wisconsin one bite at a time.

Fish for trout in the world-class streams of the Driftless (Richland County)

Discover the peace of trout fishing in the streams of Richland County. You’ll be impressed by the world-class, cold water trout streams in this area of the Driftless.

Plan your trip around Richland Center, which is surrounded by 267 miles of Class 1 and Class 2 trout streams. Some of the top streams to experience are Pine River, Mill Creek and Willow Creek. They twist and turn through the tranquil countryside. The area produces such good troutthat the DNR uses the fish from around Richland Center to stock other streams across Wisconsin.

Stay in the Richland Center area by renting one of the properties by Ridge & Valley Hospitality.They operate two distinct short-term rental houses available on sites like Airbnb. One is athoughtfully designed, Scandinavian-inspired cabin. It’s a cozy space perfect for couples and features a walnut sauna to relax in. The other property is a guest suite inside a charming and modern farmhouse outside of Richland Center.

Visit the Turtle Flambeau Flowage for excellent walleye fishing (Iron County)

The Turtle Flambeau Flowage defines the idyllic Northwoods fishing trip. This massive body of water in Iron County was formed nearly a century ago. A dam constructed downstream resultedin a reservoir of 14,000 acres. Hundreds of islands now dot the flowage, and miles of untouched wooded shoreline surround it.

Anglers dream about the walleye fishing in the Turtle Flambeau Flowage. The abundance of large walleye is outstanding, and it’s a big reason folks make the trip. The flowage is also home to trophy-worthy muskies, smallmouth bass and other species.

Once you’ve filled your cooler with fish, head over to the Deadhorse Lodge in Mercer. Thelakeside resort promises rugged luxury in the heart of the Northwoods. You’ll stay in spacious, comfortable cabins that have all the amenities of home, including kitchens to prepare your freshly caught fish. Wind down the evening by lounging at one of the firepits at Deadhorse Lodge.

Book a charter fishing adventure in Door County

A lot of visitors travel to Door County to taste the famed cherries and wines. Being a peninsula, the county also offers another way to capture your own ingredients by going charter fishing! You can book a fishing adventure through Wacky Walleye Guide Service.

The Door County-based guide leads several trips on the Bay of Green Bay and the Lake Michigan side of the peninsula. Angle for trophy walleye and smallmouth bass in the summer and fall months. Then return in the winter on a guided ice fishing excursion for Lake Michigan whitefish.

When in Door County, you need to add another quintessential fish experience to your itinerary — the fish boil! The one-pot meal of potatoes, onions and whitefish cooked over an open fire is a tradition rooted in Scandinavian heritage. You’ll be wowed as the boil master lights a massive flame to burn off the brine in the pot.

Several Door County restaurants impress visitors — and their stomachs — with fish boils, including the Old Post Office Restaurant, Waterfront Mary’s Bar & Grill and The Log Den.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com