A classic summer tradition, visiting a drive-in restaurant can be a trip in and of itself. Wisconsin boasts drive ins across the state, each with their own unique flair. Here’s to making memories at the drive in.

Enjoy sweet treats at Yeti’s Drive-In locations in the Northwoods

If you’re up north this summer, add Yeti’s Drive-In to your itinerary for cold ice cream and hot food. There are two Yeti’s locations — one in Crandon and the other in Eagle River.

You’ll enjoy classic drive-in meals like a burger and fries or one of Yeti’s daily specials. This can vary from a smothered chicken sandwich to fish tacos and carnitas. A drive in wouldn’t be a drive in without fantastic ice cream.

Yeti’s serves up everything from a simple ice cream cone covered in sprinkles to creative specialty shakes and sundaes topped with different sauces, fruits and nuts. One of the favorites at Yeti’s is the Bomb Pop Slush Float. And before you leave, don’t forget to take a selfie with the Freddie the Yeti statue!

Visit the iconic Rudy’s in La Crosse and Sparta

Rudy’s is a great stop for those taking a trip to southwest Wisconsin this summer. The drive-in restaurant operates a location in La Crosse, which has been around since 1966, and another location in Sparta. Both have that classic drive-in vibe.

As far as food, Rudy’s has burgers, including vegetarian and buffalo options, hotdogs, chicken and more. The drive in, though, is known for their chili dog. If you’re visiting with family, they have an option where you’ll get 10 chili dogs, a family-sized order of French fries and a half gallon of draft root beer that’s made fresh daily!

Don’t worry if all the drive-in spots are taken. Rudy’s has indoor seating and outdoor picnic tables available. Time your visit to Rudy’s La Crosse location with one of the Cruise Nights when they host classic cars.

Visit Ardy and Ed’s by car or boat in Oshkosh (Winnebago County)

A drive in is typically enjoyed — as you might expect — by driving there. That’s not the only option to get to Ardy and Ed’s Drive In, though. You can visit this landmark Oshkosh restaurant by boat. The drive in is located right across the street from a public boat landing on Lake Winnebago. It’s a perfect destination to stop on a hot afternoon for a refreshing root beer float.

This summer, Ardy and Ed’s is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The menu continues to respect what made this establishment a favorite. Order from the “Greatest Hits” section of the menu for items like Ardy’s Super Burger or a grilled chicken sandwich prepared either Cajun, Italian or Buffalo style. Consider visiting in the evening when the glowing lights of Ardy and Ed’s Drive In creates a memorable backdrop for a summer evening.

Cruise to East Troy for custard (Walworth County)

A quick drive from Milwaukee, Gus’s Drive In is a go-to restaurant for custard treats. The East Troy drive in crafts frozen custard daily with milk and custard from a local dairy. It’s flavored with 100% pure vanilla, and Gus’s only uses real fruit.

Choose between 35 flavors of shakes and malts like raspberry banana and Cherry Coke. For something a little different, order one of Gus’s Screamers. This concoction is a blend of custard and slushy that results in a creamy, balanced taste. Get your Screamer mixed with the orange slushy flavor for a dessert that tastes just like a Creamsicle.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com