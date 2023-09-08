As summer heats up, so does Wisconsin’s spirited nature. Many of the best events of the season take place in August. Here’s to the unforgettable gatherings to cap off summer.

Jam out to hundreds of bands for free in Appleton (Outagamie County)

Recently heralded by Rolling Stone magazine, Mile of Music is celebrating its 10th rendition this weekend! The Appleton music festival will bring in up-and-coming musicians and bands from all over the country between August 3-6.

Mile of Music acts as a staging ground for emerging artists to show off their talent. Over four days, a mile of the city’s downtown is transformed into a massive music venue.

You can catch around 200 artists that span genres like indie, folk, bluegrass, roots and more at 40-plus venues. What makes Mile of Music so unique is nearly every show is free, and every artist performs original music!

Join in on all the Wisconsin State Fair has to offer (Milwaukee County)

The Wisconsin State Fair is a beloved summertime tradition with 11 days of fun. It’s taking place August 3-13 and offers a unique experience to all who attend. Enjoy dozens of free entertainment stages, including live music, variety shows, comedians and other performers, making it an exceptional value.

There are also high-flying rides and exciting games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, contests, vendors and classic Wisconsin culinary delights. And no trip to the Wisconsin State Fair is complete without an iconic Cream Puff, sold at the State Fair for 99 years. Nearly 400,000 are consumed each year!

Be sure to stop by the Travel Wisconsin booth in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion for inspiration to help plan your next Wisconsin getaway!

See the artful side of the chainsaw in Eau Claire (Eau Claire County)

Some artists use paint brushes and pottery wheels as their tools. In Eau Claire, though, the chainsaw will be the celebrated tool for fine art this month. The U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is being hosted in the city on August 10-13.

Marvel as the artists turn rough timber into beautiful artwork, skillfully crafting wood with chainsaws and other high-powered equipment. The event is attracting wood carvers from Wisconsin, different states and several other countries!

The sculpture contest is taking place in Carson Park outside of the Wisconsin Logging Museum. While you’re there, check out the museum. You’ll learn about the history of the industry and explore an authentic reproduction of an 1890s logging camp.

Visit Wausau for a blues festival set to island time (Marathon County)

Wisconsin’s longest-running blues festival returns to Wausau the weekend of August 18-19. The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest is a beloved tradition set in a one-of-a-kind location. The music festival takes place on beautiful Fern Island in the Wisconsin River. The island is just minutes from downtown Wausau but has a secluded, natural feeling.

Tremendous live blues music will fill the air during the evening on Friday, Aug. 18, and all day on Saturday, Aug. 19. With food and drink sold on site, there’s no need to miss any of the acts.

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest operates a free shuttle that picks up and drops off festivalgoers at many locations. The shuttle will stop at several area hotels, which is perfect for folks visiting Wausau for the weekend.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com