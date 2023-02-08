Wisconsinites embrace winter and everything that comes with it. In fact, we celebrate the season in the best way we know how — throwing festivals. Here’s to the warm moments of winter with friends and family.

Discover big fish and good times in Fond du Lac (Fond du Lac County)

In Wisconsin, fishing is just part of who we are all year round.One of our particularly unique fishing traditions is celebrated in Fond du Lac.The Sturgeon Spectacular is the city’s annual festival for celebrating winter and the sturgeon spearfishing season on Lake Winnebago.

It’s happening Friday, February 10, to Sunday, February 12, and is full of events and activities.You’ll discover snow-sculpting contests, outdoor curling competitions, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chili crawl and much more.Catch a glimpse of the giant fish as the spear fishers bring their catch to Wendt’s on the Lake supper club to register for the Biggest Sturgeon Contest for opening day on Saturday.

The festival times up with the start of the spearfishing season when hundreds of the massive sturgeon are harvested from Lake Winnebago over the short season. It’s too late to get a license for spearing this season. But you can join in on the fun and celebrate the tradition by visiting the Sturgeon Spectacular!

Keep the festival spirit going all year in Cedarburg (Ozaukee County)

Cedarburg is well known for its festive spirit, hosting popular events like the Strawberry Festival in June and the Wine & Harvest Festival in September. That festive spirit doesn’t change in the wintertime!

Travel to the city on February 18 and 19 for the Cedarburg Winter Festival.The theme for the year is Wild West, so expect to find decorations and activities to match.

One of the most popular parts of the festival is the costumed bed races on ice.Teams of up to five will cleverly decorate beds and race them across a pond toboggan-style.It’s an entertaining time the whole family will enjoy.Other activities include an ice-carving contest, barrel races and a family-friendly battle of the bands on Saturday.

See sled dog racing in Iron River (Bayfield County)

You’ll want to visit Bayfield County to catch a uniquely winter race. The Northern Pines Sled Dog Race in Iron River combines Wisconsin’s well-known love for sports with our tradition of embracing winter.

It’s a day full of family-friendly fun on Saturday, February 18. Spectators can find several viewing spots along the route to watch as teams of sled dogs whiz by. The race starts and finishes at the Northern Pines Golf Course and Event Center in Iron River.

Catch independent movies at the Beloit International Film Festival (Rock County)

Wisconsin is a wonderful place to explore outside when snow covers the ground. But there’s also comfort to taking in a film on a winter day. For the movie-lovers out there, the upcoming Beloit International Film Festival is the perfect chance to find that comfort.

The festival, which is celebrating its 18th season, is a tribute to the power of film, independent artists and fans of cinema. It kicks off February 24 and runs through March 5. Over 10 days, discover the works of emerging local, national and international filmmakers.

The schedule includes dozens of feature-length films, documentaries and short films that cover a wide range of genres and subjects. Films are shown at several venues in the city, so the Beloit International Film Festival is a great way to get familiar with the community. And for fans of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” consider visiting on Saturday, February 25, for a sing-along showing of the cult classic!

