When the snow falls, Wisconsin warmly embraces winter as adventures await on the hills, trails and lakes. Here’s to making every day a snow day.

Check out Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report for all your winter activities

Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report is the premier resource to find fresh powder and good times this winter. The interactive map details the conditions for snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and downhill skiing and snowboarding throughout the state.

Winter enthusiasts can find up-to-date condition information for their favorite trails and ski hills or use the Wisconsin Snow Report to discover a hidden gem. You’ll also find nearby recommendations for dining, lodging and activities to round out the trip.

Stay up late on the slopes at Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area (Polk County)

The Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area is perfect for a late-night skiing and snowboarding adventure. On Friday nights, the ski hill outside Dresser stays open until 3 a.m.! Trollhaugen boasts 24 runs of varying difficulties and drops 280 vertical feet. On-site lessons take youth and adults through the basics of skiing and snowboarding, while folks of more advanced skill find hours of enjoyment at the terrain park.

For a charming place to stay the weekend, travel to the nearby Balsam Lake Lodge. This lakeside destination opened just two years ago and features spacious, modern guest rooms. Consider bringing your ice fishing gear with you. Balsam Lake is a popular spot to catch largemouth bass, panfish and northern pike.

You won’t have to travel far for a meal. Balsam Lake Lodge has its own on-site restaurant where you can warm up with chili, jalapeno poppers or a Nashville fried chicken sandwich.

Discover the thrill of snowmobiling by cheering on the pros or trying it yourself

Whether it’s your first time or five hundredth, driving a snowmobile is an exhilarating winter activity. And in Wisconsin, we have no shortage of trails, clubs and events dedicated to the pastime.

To marvel at the professionals, travel to Eagle River between January 19 and 22 for the 60th World Championship Snowmobile Derby! This is the most prestigious competition in the sport and features oval track, snocross and vintage racing. Tens of thousands of spectators flock to the event to see the best drivers from across the country and beyond compete on the iconic, half-mile ice track.

If you’re looking for a good option to ride in southern Wisconsin, cruise along the Elroy-Sparta State Trail. Popular with bicyclists in the summer, this historic 32-mile trail opens up for snowmobiling in the winter. It passes through five communities where you can grab a bite to eat on your ride. And the trail links up with other snowmobile trail networks to extend your ride further.

Wax up your skis for miles of cross-country fun in Minocqua (Oneida County)

Minocqua is well-known for its bustling summer scene, but the area is just as enjoyable when the snow falls and lakes freezes over.

Find incomparable cross-country skiing at the Minocqua Winter Park. A community fixture for more than 40 years, the nonprofit-operated park is one of the most popular cross-country skiing destinations in the Midwest.

You’ll glide across pristine trails and through peaceful, snow-covered forests. The park has more than 50 miles of cross-country trails for beginners to experts. Skiing isn’t the only way to hit the trails. The Minocqua Winter Park also offers excellent opportunities to go fat biking, snowshoeing and skijoring with your dog!

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com