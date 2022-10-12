From sculpture gardens and local art galleries to world-renowned museums and traveling exhibits, Wisconsin is full of stunning and unexpected ways to absorb the arts. Here’s to finding the right match for your palate.

Catch a show at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire (Eau Claire County)

Right in the heart of downtown, the Pablo Center at the Confluence is a seamless addition to Eau Claire’s thriving arts scene.

The state-of-the-art venue was completed in 2018. Since then, it’s been attracting well-known musicians, high-end theater productions, comedians and local performers. At the Pablo Center, visitors can appreciate three galleries, featuring collections and works from regional and national artists.

To continue your art tour, head over to Artisan Forge Studios. This collection of studios provides space for artists to paint on canvas, blow glass, carve wood and craft in other mediums. Browse the in-house gift shop for a memorable piece of local art to take home.

And while you’re in Eau Claire, Acoustic Café prepares fantastic dishes for lunch. Choose between the hot hoagie – made with from-scratch bread baked each morning – or the pita sandwiches, and pair it with one of the café’s rotating soup options. Or treat yourself with a sweet bakery item.

Shop for art in Green Bay’s Olde Main Street District (Brown County)

Just east of downtown, Green Bay’s Olde Maine Street is the city’s arts district, featuring studios, galleries, public murals and boutiques. The Art Garage is a former canning factory turned arts center. Inside the 100-year-old building, tour two galleries displaying works from local artists. The nonprofit art center rotates the exhibits frequently, making repeat visits feel fresh and inviting.

The Olde Main Street District also has murals and other public art that are delightful to seek out or simply stumble upon. One of the most vibrantly colored, selfie-worthy murals is a large piece called Morty the Moose. It looks as if Rocky and Bullwinkle were to take a ride in The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine!

For a fine meal to end the day, head to nearby De Pere for dinner at the Union Hotel. Originally a boarding house from the 1800s, the hotel operates a high-end, gorgeously decorated steak and seafood restaurant.

Choose between cuts like a New York strip served with bleu cheese or a dry-aged porterhouse. If you’re feeling more surf than turf, savor the lobster ravioli or pan-seared ahi tuna served with a honey-soy sauce. And pair it with a fine wine from the Union Hotel’s impressive list.

Dress up like a zombie to support arts in the Northwoods (Vilas County)

For a completely unexpected adventure, you can support arts programming in the Northwoods by pretending to be the undead! Land O’ Lakes Arts is hosting its popular Zombie Crawl the last weekend in October. This organization is dedicated to promoting the arts in northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The event starts Thursday, October 27, with wine tasting and magic performed by the great-grandnephew of Harry Houdini at the Twilight Supper Club. The next day, show off your creative side with a Halloween-inspired arts and crafts event in downtown Land O’ Lakes.

And on Saturday, you become the canvas as talented members of Land O’ Lakes Arts apply makeup for a professional-looking zombie appearance. Buses then shuttle folks between seven bars and restaurants. And the night wraps with a Zombie Ball at The Gateway Lodge with dancing, a raffle and a costume contest.

For a convenient stay, spend the weekend at the historic Gateway Lodge. A grand lounge exemplifies the turn-of-the-century Northwoods with its massive, hand-built fireplace, exposed wood beams and impressive animal mounts. When you’re not calling out for brains, take a dip in the heated indoor swimming pool or relax in a redwood sauna.

