If you’re seeking to cruise through the colors of autumn, Wisconsin is bristling with scenic drives, beautiful, wooded trails and stunning fall train rides. Here’s to finding the golden moments you’ve been waiting all year for.

Check out the Fall Color Report for prime color spotting

This interactive map includes up-to-date information on fall color conditions across the state. Travel Wisconsin partners with around 100 reporters throughout the state to provide regular updates through September and October on the foliage’s progression from green to peak colors.

Using the report, you can select destinations to find the three-day forecast, recommendations for nearby dining and lodging and upcoming events to make your autumn adventures as memorable as possible. The Fall Color Report is the best way to see fall leaves before fall leaves.

Cruise through four Northwoods counties on the Nicolet-Wolf River Scenic Byway

This 145-mile route weaves through the majestic Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, crossing through four different counties. Make pitstops along the way to hike the national forest. It’s a great way to slow things down and take in the shades of fall on foot.

Along the route, you’ll also find family-run businesses, restaurants, entertainment and shopping options. With so much to see and do in the area, the byway is best enjoyed over several days.

River Haven on the Wolf is a large, natural cabin in White Lake right off the start of the byway. The cabin has a massive, open-plan living area, beautiful exposed rough-cut timbers, a large stone fireplace and, best of all, it sits right on the tranquil Wolf River. A new deck provides the perfect spot to sip on a beverage and take in the colorful foliage right across the river.

Leave the car behind to find peace on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (Polk County)

Hike or bike this trail to be wowed by the fall colors of northwestern Wisconsin. The trail is built on a former railroad corridor and stretches 14 miles from Amery to outside of Dresser.

The yellows, oranges and reds pop in the maple and oak forests the path passes. It continues through wetlands, prairies and farmlands. And as the name suggests, you’ll find seven picturesque lakes along the way. Once you’ve fully enjoyed the fall colors, head to the Taylor Home Inn for a one-of-a-kind lodging experience.

This bed and breakfast faithfully recreates the house from The Andy Griffith Show! You’ll find bedrooms modeled off the character’s own rooms, including Andy’s and Aunt Bee’s, as well as a recreation of the Taylor family’s living room. There’s even a replica of Wally’s Service Station where guests can relax on old-fashioned metal chairs and enjoy a cold soda.

And find time to rest on the porch for a beautiful view of the fall colors – something the viewers of The Andy Griffith Show couldn’t appreciate until color came to Mayberry in season six!

Wind through southeastern Wisconsin on the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive

Stretching from Elkhart Lake in the north to Whitewater in the south, this scenic drive shows off the beauty of our public lands. The 115-mile route crosses through the north and south units of the Kettle Moraine State Forest.

There’s plenty to keep you busy as the scenic drive covers six counties. Nearby, you’ll find Holy Hill National Shrine of Mary, which is a must to catch stunning fall views. It’s the highest point in southeastern Wisconsin and offers an elevated look of the colorful fall scenery surrounding the gorgeous basilica.

For excellent pizza along the route, stop at DeO’s Pizzeria & Pub in Plymouth. This casual, welcoming restaurant is a favorite of locals and visitors. You’ll find a large menu of delicious specialty pizzas like the Californian with its ranch-based sauce and loads of veggies. Or a pizza topped with everything that makes a loaded baked potato so good!

Afterward, head to The Rochester Inn for a beautiful, stately place to wrap up your day of fall sightseeing. This Sheboygan Falls bed and breakfast is located in a historic building from 1848. The six guest rooms are decorated in an elegant and timeless fashion. In the morning, indulge in breakfast delivered directly to your room like the inn’s famous cinnamon and almond-crusted French toast.

Start your fall getaway at TravelWisconsin.com.