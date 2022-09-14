From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites.

Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County)

For nearly 50 years, this supper club has been cooking up fresh, unforgettable dishes. Buck-A-Neer prepares comforting classics like crunchy fried pickles chips and has go-to nightly specials like fried fish and a seafood buffet on Fridays. But the supper club also has a future-focused mindset on creating new favorites. Switch things up and try the bourbon-glazed salmon and deep-fried avocado slices.

After your meal, discover the whimsy of Jurustic Park and its wonderfully crafted metal sculptures. Just north of Marshfield, the sculpture garden is full of iron dragons, spiders, turtles, dinosaurs and other delightful, rust-covered sculptures.

Legend has it these most-mysterious creatures once inhabited the nearby McMillan Marsh. But they went extinct, so artist and self-described amateur paleontologist Clyde Wynia recreated the metal-clad creatures. Jurustic Park is open for free most days from 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m., but it’s best to contact the park before visiting to confirm.

Discover satisfying favorites at Schwarz’s Supper Club (Calumet County)

The large menu and inviting atmosphere make this supper club in St. Anna a local favorite.

Savor their famous hand-cut and breaded jumbo onion rings. Then quell your hunger with King Kong Crab Legs – a pound and a half of Alaskan king crab steamed to perfection. Or find satisfaction in the massive porterhouse steak, tender sirloin tips and fried lake perch.

While in the area, visit the LaClare Creamery to learn more about the goat cheesemaking process. Check out the goat barn and stroll through the pasture. A 26-foot-high “goat silo,” which has a winding ramp the goats can climb, is an unexpected delight.

There are also a ton of events at the creamery. Plan your visit to take in music, stretch out with goat yoga or snuggle baby goats. And you can’t leave before tasting the fresh, tangy cheeses made from goat milk sourced from local family farms.

Head to Dorf Haus Supper Club for German specialties (Dane County)

Authentic German cuisine and classic supper club fare collide at this long-running establishment. Since 1959, Dorf Haus has been a favorite of the residents in the town of Roxbury and passersby for its comforting food and homey atmosphere.

The menu is full of German entrees like golden-brown, pan-fried wiener schnitzel and tender sauerbraten served over red cabbage and spaetzle. Make it a point to come on Fridays for the award-winning fish fry, baked haddock or deep-fried chicken specials. And order them with a side of German potato salad for that feeling of Gemütlichkeit.

Spend the night in the area at the stately Iron Amethyst Inn – a boutique bed and breakfast right along the Black Earth Creek in Mazomanie. Each of the five rooms are decorated in a unique style, have gorgeous iron-rod bedframes and include a whirlpool tub to soak in.

But the big draw is the B&B’s very own speakeasy! Open most Fridays and Saturdays, the roaring 20s-themed lounge mixes Prohibition-style craft cocktails with music and decorations to complete the speakeasy ambiance.

