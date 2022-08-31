Wisconsin is a premier destination to experience world-class golf. Home to nearly 550 courses – including 10 of the top 100 public courses in America as rated by Golf Digest – here’s to swinging the club late into the fall.

Hit the links and the slots in Shawano County

For those wanting Vegas-style fun in the seclusion and quiet of the Northwoods, take a trip to the Gresham area in Shawano County. Start the weekend with a round at the Pine Hills Golf Course, an 18-hole course surrounded by towering trees and rolling hills.

There’s no freeway noise to throw off your swing or interrupt a conversation with friends. Just listen to the calming sounds of nature as you play through the challenging par-72 course. Head to the clubhouse for drinks on a wrap-around deck. Or hone your skills at the full-service driving range and putting green.

After a round at Pine Hills, it’s a quick drive to the North Star Mohican Casino Resort. Stay entertained with more than 1,000 slot machines, blackjack, craps, Texas hold’em and more! Spend the night in the one of the casino’s luxurious guest rooms or tow the camper for the weekend and take in the outdoors at North Star’s on-site RV park.

Head to Oconomowoc for heritage-inspired play (Waukesha County)

Founded in 1896, The Club at Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc is one of the oldest golf courses in Wisconsin. Hundreds of old-growth trees like oaks and white pines stand prominently throughout the course.

A recently completed major renovation makes it an exceptional experience. It was re-designed so each of the 18 holes feel memorable and dramatic, while keeping the course relevant to golfers of all different skill levels.

For a high-end, lakeside dining experience, travel to the family-run Weissgerber’s Golden Mast Inn – just a short drive down the road in Okauchee Lake. Choose from gourmet meals like char-broiled angus steaks, elk medallions, mushroom ravioli and traditional German specialties.

To wrap up the day, The Inn at Pine Terrace is a gorgeous Victorian-era manor to spend the night. This 1879 building is located blocks away from Oconomowoc’s bustling downtown. Wrapped in historic Cream City bricks, The Inn at Pine Terrace features 11 recently renovated modern suites, a grand chandelier room perfect for reading and an expansive patio with a massive 10-foot outdoor fireplace.

Use Heartwood Resort as a jumping off point for boundless golfing (Washburn County)

There are several top-tier golf options surrounding this tranquil, wooded resort near Trego.

Play a round at the Spooner Golf Club to the south and enjoy its tree-lined fairways and particularly challenging 18th hole. To the west of Heartwood Resort, Voyager Village boosts a championship 18-hole course and a signature 9-hole, par-3 course that’s fun for all abilities.

The 18 holes and water features at the Black Bear Golf Club to the north of the resort offers exciting play on a course that truly characterizes the spirit of the North. There are golfing opportunities to keep busy for days!

At Heartwood Resort, choose from a variety of guest rooms, lakeside cottages, duplex cabins and entire houses to fit however many are in your golfing party. When you’re not on the links, cruise on Heartwood’s UTV trails, fish the on-site lake, ride a mountain bike through the forest or join in on all the other activities happening at the 700-acre resort.

