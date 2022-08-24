Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or simply spend quality time together, Wisconsin is full of places to take that romantic getaway. Here’s to falling in love all over again.

Escape the noise at Canoe Bay near Chetek (Barron County)

This is a fantastic option for couples who seek privacy but don’t want to leave the resort to find a weekend full of relaxation and peace. Each cottage at Canoe Bay is built specifically for two. They include private decks to sip coffee in the morning or wine in the evening. A fireplace to get cozy. And a two-person whirlpool tub.

Set on a beautiful 300-acre property, take a stroll hand-in-hand through the hardwood forest. Or head to the spring-fed lake to swim, paddle or simply lounge with your significant other. Find further relaxation by arranging an in-room couple’s massage with Gentry Massage.

And when you’re feeling hungry, dinner comes knocking. Chef-prepared meals are delivered right to the door of your cottage. Locally grown ingredients, including many from Canoe Bay’s on-site garden, are sourced for healthy, delicious dishes.

Unwind in the peaceful surroundings of Hidden Serenity Bed and Breakfast (Washington County)



For intimate comfort, book a visit to Hidden Serenity Bed and Breakfast in West Bend. King size beds, electric fireplaces and heated bathroom floors in the guest rooms create an oasis of romance.There are plenty of activities on-site. Play basketball, tennis and Pickleball. Hike a winding trail through Hidden Serenity’s woods. Relax with an hour-long couple’s massage.

And a B&B experience wouldn’t be complete without a remarkable breakfast. Hidden Serenity serves a gourmet, multi-course breakfast of sweet and savory dishes. Guest favorites include baked portobello mushrooms with eggs and stuffed French toast. And to top it off – literally – Hidden Serenity makes its own maple syrup from the trees surrounding the bed and breakfast.

There are charming B&Bs throughout Wisconsin, many of which offer romance packages. You can tailor a trip to a B&B to your interests by visiting the Wisconsin Bed & Breakfast Association’s website. Search for lodging near ideal spots to go birding, visit wineries, golf and other activities to enjoy as a couple.

Tour the historic Yerkes Observatory in gorgeous Williams Bay (Walworth County)

Known as the birthplace of modern astrophysics, this 125-year-old, architecturally stunning observatory has played a leading role in our understanding of the cosmos.

Greats like Carl Sagan and Edwin Hubble spent time at the observatory, and it’s home to the world’s largest refracting telescope. Visit the sprawling grounds designed by John Charles Olmsted – the nephew and adopted son of famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted – or take a guided tour of the building to absorb its history.

In the evening, check into The Belfry House. This 12-room, boutique hotel outside Lake Geneva combines the warmth of home with luxury accommodation. And for dinner, walk just feet away to Opus at The Belfry House. Experience authentic French cuisine as you travel by fork through a five-course dinner. Its intimate setting is a perfect way to end the day with your loved one.

Start your fall getaway at TravelWisconsin.com.