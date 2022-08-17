While summer might be winding down, fun events are an every-season happening in Wisconsin. Fall brings not only colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air, but also celebrations full of comforting food, rhythmic tunes and good cheer.

Across Wisconsin, don a lederhosen or dirndl to find your Gemütlichkeit at the many Oktoberfest events, including the long-running celebration in La Crosse. Honor the state’s status as the country’s top cranberry producer by visiting the Warrens Cranberry Festival for shopping, marsh tours and, of course, cranberry-based dishes. Experience Indigenous traditions at the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s Cultural Days.

Many fall events celebrate Wisconsin’s heritage and history. And some choose to do so in cleverly unique and quirky ways. Test your knowledge of the state’s traditions by playing Fest or Fiction — Travel Wisconsin’s online game where you decide if a celebration sounds too strange to be true or too good to pass up.

