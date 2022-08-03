Summertime is a great time to get out and taste local wine and sip on hand-crafted Wisconsin cocktails under the summer sun. Here’s to savoring the flavors of summer!

Sample spirits in New Richmond (St. Croix County)

Book a tour and tasting at 45th Parallel Distillery, a family-owned Wisconsin distillery founded in 2007. 45th Parallel’s process is a full circle local production that begins with grain grown just 8 miles from the distillery. After the grain is milled, mashed, fermented and distilled, it’s shipped to another local farm where it is used as feed for livestock.

Tours are offered Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. After your tour, relax and enjoy a beverage with your crew on their outdoor patio. With whiskies, vodkas, gins and other liqueurs, there are so many great cocktails to try.

After sampling some spirits, make sure to stop for dinner in New Richmond at Table 65 Bistro & Gelato Café. Table 65 takes great pride in using locally sourced ingredients, sourcing from more than 10 different local farms and producers – including 45th Parallel. While you’re there, you have to try their amazing Tuscan Buttered Shrimp served with sun-dried tomatoes and a cream sauce over zoodles. So tasty!

Head to Peshtigo to visit Forgotten Fire Winery (Marinette County)

If you love to try locally made wine, make sure to plan a trip to Forgotten Fire Winery, specializing in Wisconsin fruit wines and Midwestern grape wines.

Located in Marinette, Forgotten Fire is named in honor of the Peshtigo Fire of 1871. The winery features award-winning fruit wines from Wisconsin growers featuring Door County apples and cherries from Sister Bay, and cranberries from Nekoosa. They currently offer more than 30 wines, over a dozen hard ciders and several craft sodas, so you’re sure to find something to please any palate.

While you’re in the Marinette area, treat yourself to burgers and ice cream at Mickey-Lu-Bar-B-Q. This 1940’s diner is known for their flame-kissed burgers cooked over charcoal and for making their malts and shakes with real ice cream.

Visit Wisconsin’s oldest winery in Algoma (Kewaunee County)

Von Stiehl Winery is located 20 minutes south of Sturgeon Bay and is Wisconsin’s oldest winery. You’ll love spending the afternoon at their tasting room and vineyard nestled along the Lake Michigan shore. It’s one of the most breathtaking places to visit, tour and taste Wisconsin-made wine.

Upon arriving you’ll be greeted by wine experts who are excited to pour samples of your choice – from Cabernet to Pinot Noir. You can also take in the gorgeous views of Lake Michigan at Von Stiehl’s new Cider Bar, open noon to 6 p.m. With over 40 wines and home-brewed ciders, there are so many options to try or take home with you.

Make sure to leave time to explore Algoma, like taking a kayak tour with rentals from Bayshore Outdoors. Witness the very best of Algoma by kayaking along its Lake Michigan shoreline or by gliding along the Ahnapee River. Make it a weekend-long vacation by booking a room at the Algoma Beach Motel, located directly on the beach with Lake Michigan in its backyard.

