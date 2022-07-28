Summer is a great time to shop and explore Wisconsin’s locally made art at fairs and festivals. Here’s to discovering and embracing the cultures, traditions and art originating from Wisconsin.

Journey to Janesville for the Tallman Arts Festival (Rock County)

On August 6 and 7, head to Janesville for two days of art, food, music and fun at the Tallman Arts Festival, held at the Rock County Historical Society campus. With more than 10 categories of art including ceramics, glass, paintings and jewelry all made by local and national artists, you’re sure to find something that fits your style. There will also be a beer tent with a variety of beverages and a free family activity area.

While you’re in Janesville, make sure to stop at Adorn Janesville. Adorn offers unique jewelry, clothing and goods that are made using sustainable manufacturing, with more than 90% of their products coming from women-owned businesses that support social and charitable causes.

Spend the weekend at the Guardian Angel Bed & Breakfast, an 1871 estate styled after Italian mansions and built with Cream City brick. Enjoy the scrumptious daily four-course breakfast special, walk through the lush gardens and let the quiet surroundings whisk you away from life’s busyness.

Check out the Ashley For The Arts Festival in Arcadia (Trempealeau County)

On August 11-13, celebrate Ashley For The Arts, a nonprofit event that provides the entire family with world class entertainment, art, exercise and family fun! Ashley For The Arts is one of Wisconsin’s largest charity events, raising over $635,000 in 2021 for over 65 nonprofit organizations. Kick off the festival by participating in the Pursuit of a Cure Glow Run/Walk, a neon and glowstick filled fundraiser to help families offset medical-related costs. The rest of the weekend you can explore the arts and craft fair, watch the fireworks and jam out to headline musical artists like Train, Brooks & Dunn and Cole Swindell.

Enjoy food vendors at the festival or visit Larry’s Lookout near Arcadia, a charming establishment that serves up delicious food, refreshing drinks and a million-dollar view of the rolling countryside hills.

Camp near Lakewood and attend a local art and crafts fair (Oconto County)

The Lakewood Arts & Crafts Show on August 6 at the Lakewood Town Hall is one of the best places to buy art from local Northwoods artists. Explore art, crafts and goods from 215 artists and vendors, offering only original handmade work.

Bring your tent, pop-up camper or RV to Heaven’s Up North Family Campground or book a stay in one of their rustic cabins for a fun and memorable camping adventure. With a pool, mini golf, a playground, a sand volleyball court and nearby ATV trails, there’s so much to do!

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com.