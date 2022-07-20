Wisconsin is bordered by two Great Lakes, home to more than 15,000 inland lakes and crisscrossed by 84,000 miles of rivers and streams – making it a paddlers paradise! Here’s to making a splash this summer on Wisconsin’s open waters!

Go Whitewater Rafting at Wildman Adventure Resort in Silver Cliff (Marinette County)

If you’ve always thought you needed to go out west to go whitewater rafting, think again!

You can book your whitewater rafting adventure with Wildman Adventure Resort in Silver Cliff. The world-class Menominee River produces some of the largest volume rapids in the Midwest, with characteristics similar to those found on the Colorado River. With class III and IV rapids, it’s the ultimate summer adventure!

Always wanted to stay in a yurt or try a glamping trip? Why not do both! Stay in Wildman Resort’s modernized yurt. You’ll be close to nature while still enjoying comfortable amenities. The spacious yurt has a queen-sized bed, couch with pull out bed, table, fridge and a built-in sky light to see the shimmering stars at night.

Embark on an iconic Wisconsin Dells Boat Tour (Columbia County)

While the Wisconsin Dells is known as the Waterpark Capital of the World, its proximity to the Wisconsin River and Lake Delton makes it a great destination for all types of adventures on the water! On a Dells Boat Tour, you’ll see towering rock formations and discover hidden passages on the beautiful Wisconsin River from the roof of your tour boat. Listen as your tour guide tells you about the history and legend of the famed river and get ready to explore two exclusive shore landings at Witches Gulch and Stand Rock, site of the world-famous dog leap!

After spending a day on the river, dine perched above the shores of Mirror Lake at one of the most scenic, and sought-after supper clubs in the state – Ishnala Supper Club. Ishnala is known for their vast menu, picturesque dining room, and for making a mean old-fashioned. In fact, in 2021, Ishnala broke its record for old-fashioneds sold, pouring a total of 93,738 delicious drinks—that averages out to 455 old-fashioneds per day!

Get away from it all with an island vacation at Stout’s Island Lodge (Washburn County)

Make the drive to Birchwood this summer and climb aboard a ferry to escape to Stout’s Island Lodge on the breathtaking Red Cedar Lake. At this historic resort, you’ll indulge in stunning scenery, sumptuous food prepared on-site, and perhaps a sunset cocktail (or two) on the dock. Jump off the swimming dock and float out to the raft, take advantage of canoes, kayaks, hydro bikes and fishing equipment or take the Elco Boat Lake Cruise for a thorough history of Red Cedar Lake and the resort.

Head back to the mainland to explore great hiking trails or to play a round of golf at Tagalong’s Golf Course. Nestled along the shores of Red Cedar Lake, this beautiful course is just a hop, skipper and a jump away from the island resort.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com.