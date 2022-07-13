There’s nothing like dining under the shade of an umbrella and soaking in the views on a warm summer day in Wisconsin. Here’s to dining al fresco and finding your new favorite summer dish!

Explore and dine in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward District (Milwaukee County)

Head to Café Benelux to experience the flavors and food traditions of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. You can enjoy streetside seating, take in views of Milwaukee on the rooftop deck or stay cool and out of the sun in their Grand Café. Stop by for dinner or come in the morning for their buzzing brunch scene (not to mention the award-winning Bloodies!).

After your meal, take a stroll through the beautiful Third Ward to discover more of Milwaukee’s unique cuisine, culture and creativity. The neighborhood is home to the Third Ward Riverwalk and the famous Milwaukee Public Market. You can choose from 24 unique, specialty food vendors all year long or explore the Outdoor Urban Market during warmer months to find handmade jewelry, arts and crafts and photography as well as fruits and vegetables.

Plan a weekend trip to Maiden Rock to experience Vino in the Valley! (Pierce County)

Maiden Rock’s Vino in the Valley is a can’t miss summer event with great food and beautiful views. From now through September on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights you can sip on a glass of wine and share a pasta dinner among the grape vines, nestled in the heart of the Rush River Valley. After dinner, take a stroll around the vineyard and along the river, and relax near one of the bonfires.

While you’re in Maiden Rock, make sure to stop at the Smiling Pelican Bakeshop for some truly amazing baked goods and treats.

For a comfortable weekend home base, book a stay at Lost Creek Retreat in nearby Stockholm. It’s a modern country retreat with rustic luxury that was recently featured in Martha Stewart Living magazine! With floor to ceiling windows, stylish décor, and a lush garden to explore, staying at Lost Creek Retreat will feel like a dream.

Dine along the Mississippi River in La Crosse (La Crosse County)

Experience some of La Crosse’s best food with a gorgeous view of the Mississippi River by dining on the patio at The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern. Whether you’re meeting a group for casual cocktails or a full dining experience, the views and hospitality are top-notch. Try their artisanal cheese board as an appetizer or the spicy tomato rigatoni for dinner.

While you’re in La Crosse, embark on an adventure with equipment from Island Outdoors. You can rent a canoe, stand up paddle board, kayak or water bike and start your river adventure right from the shop, no shuttle necessary! If you’re feeling inspired to start a new hobby and buy some paddling equipment before you leave, you can give almost all the equipment a trial run before you buy it!

