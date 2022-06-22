Fourth of July weekend is a summer milestone known for festive fun throughout the state. Here’s to celebrating the red, white and blue under clear Wisconsin skies.

Travel through time and the stories of America’s Heartland in Eagle (Waukesha County)

Kick off your Independence Day weekend at Old World Wisconsin in Eagle. At Old World Wisconsin, you’ll step back in time from the 1840s to the 1910s to explore historic buildings, gardens and trails. Join costumed staff to get hands-on with history with activities like gardening, cooking, running a farm or business, attending school or helping beermakers in the new brewhouse. In celebration of the Fourth of July, they’ll have patriotic decorations, live music, great food and more on July 2and 3! Note: Old World Wisconsin is not open on July 4.

After exploring life on the farm, shop for delicious homemade Wisconsin goods at the Elegant Farmer. You’ll be the talk of any Fourth of July party for bringing along an Elegant Farmer apple pie, voted the best gourmet apple pie in America by Food Network and Gourmet Magazine. You can also buy fresh fruits, cheeses, meats, bakery items, spice mixtures and so much more at the Elegant Farmer’s Market! Make sure to come back in fall to pick more than ten varieties of apples from their orchards.

Check out the Rhythm and Booms event in Milton! (Rock County)

Rhythm and Booms is a spectacular show that times music with fireworks, and it is taking place in Milton this year at Schilberg Park on Monday, July 4. Rhythm and Booms was a staple in the Madison community for more than two decades, so fans of the old show will have a lot to look forward to in Milton this year.

Before the fireworks show, take advantage of the lakeside patio seating while you enjoy a tasty meal at the Buckhorn Supper Club. Try the mouthwatering “Jones’s Dairy,” a tender bacon wrapped fillet.

Where to see some of Wisconsin’s best fireworks displays this summer

It wouldn’t be a proper Fourth of July celebration without booming fireworks. With lively celebrations across our state, here are a few you won’t want to miss!

Head to Downtown Wisconsin Dells on July 4 for one of the most spectacular fireworks displays in Wisconsin. Over 1,300 fireworks will be launched at this year’s Fireworks Extravaganza, making the gigantic display visible from just about anywhere within the city limits.

Another popping 4th of July fireworks display to check out is Fire Over the Fox in Green Bay. Boasting the biggest fireworks display north of Milwaukee, Fire Over the Fox is a daylong festival packed with live music, ceremonies and salutes, food and carnival rides starting at 3:00 pm until dusk on Monday, July 4. Don’t miss the waterski show on the Fox River!

Get tickets to Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus to watch fireworks in Madison. The evening’s events begin at 6:00 pm on Saturday, July 2 featuring a lineup of local bands, lots of food and beverages and (of course) a fireworks display that will have your eyes wide with wonder. Held at Breese Stevens Field, the event is family-friendly summer staple.

