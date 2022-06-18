John is joined by Haleigh Doyle from Explore La Crosse, and they discuss some of the great dining options in La Crosse, including a beachside tiki bar, a riverside boat club, food trucks, supper clubs, and more food and fun in the La Crosse region.
