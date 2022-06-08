Here’s to thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails waiting to be explored in Wisconsin this summer!

Wisconsin Trail Report

Before you go hiking or biking in Wisconsin, start planning your adventure using the Wisconsin Trail Report! This map-based report was made in partnership with the Office of Outdoor Recreation and lists current conditions for hiking and biking trail networks throughout the state. It includes brief descriptions of the trail networks with details like the total mileage, type of terrain and landscape, facilities (like restrooms) available, or if fees are required. It also provides the current weather forecast for the area, nearby activities, attractions, dining and lodging.

Bike one of the state’s most scenic trails in Reedsburg (Sauk County)

Bike the Wisconsin 400 State Trail located between Reedsburg and Elroy. The 400 State Trail offers beautiful scenery, bountiful wildlife, sandstone outcroppings and rolling farmland. It runs parallel with the Baraboo River, winding and weaving over the river 11 different times, providing frequent river view access points.

Spend the night in Reedsburg on a charming and quaint Wisconsin farm, just minutes from the 400 trail at Valley Springs Farm Bed & Breakfast. A scrumptious country-style breakfast is served every day from 8:00 -10:00 am.

Make sure to stop and enjoy a “Reedsburger” at Beastro & Barley, serving traditional and vegan burgers that are worth a trip all on their own. Sub their amazing homemade Vegan Mushroom Barley Patty on any of the restaurant’s great sandwiches.

Mountain bike through the flowing hills of Cambridge (Dane County)

If you’re looking for some biking that’s a bit more adventurous, try mountain biking along The CamRock County Park Trail System. Bike through gorgeous scenery and wildlife along the creeks and hills of southern Wisconsin as you encounter everything from flat tight twisty trails, berms and rollers, fast and flowy sections, to more technical rock sections!

Stop by The Plow Restaurant to enjoy a locally sourced, fresh made meal on the patio and stick around for live music on the weekends.

Hike the Northern Highlands American Legion State Forest (Vilas, Oneida, and Iron counties)

Head to Star Lake to explore a small but scenic collection of trails you may have never heard of in the Northern Highlands American Legion State Forest. The Star Lake Nature Trail is a two-mile hiking loop which meanders across the peninsula and along the lakeshore, offering a moderate trek through a storied location with a backcountry feel.

Just a few miles away from the trail is a brand-new campground that opened this year, Plum Pines RV Park & Campground. Bring your RV, popup camper or pitch a tent and enjoy nearby hiking, biking and fishing.

After a day on the trails, savor a delicious meal on the outdoor deck and patio at Hillside Tavern & Grill located between the Star Lake Nature Trail and Plum Pines. This prohibition era bar has been serving drinks in Sayner for nearly 100 years and today is known for serving their tasty homemade pizzas until bar close.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com.