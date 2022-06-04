John is joined by Anna Antoine, Tourism Director for the Town of Brookfield, and they discuss a wide variety of upcoming events and festivals, including local art, beer, and food trucks, plus yoga, coffee, and more summer fun in Brookfield.
John is joined by Anna Antoine, Tourism Director for the Town of Brookfield, and they discuss a wide variety of upcoming events and festivals, including local art, beer, and food trucks, plus yoga, coffee, and more summer fun in Brookfield.
© 2022 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.