Now is the perfect time to make plans to take the whole family on a Wisconsin vacation to discover new places and make lasting memories. Whether it’s living out a childhood fairytale or going to the water park, here’s to making memories with the ones you love.

Make plans for an old-fashioned steam train trip (Forest County)

Climb aboard the Lumberjack Steam Train in Laona, reopening this year! Jump back in time to the late 1800s and ride this vintage steam engine to the site of a historic Northwoods logging camp. Your train ticket also includes admission to the Logging Museum and Blacksmith Shop, Green Treasure Forest Tour, Animal Barn and Corral, the Nature Center and more.

Settle in for the evening in Crandon with a stay at the Crandon Inn and Suites, the perfect family overnight destination with spacious rooms and a kiddie pool with a slide.

For dinner, treat the family to a meal with ice cream for dessert at Yeti’s Drive-In in Crandon.

Take the family on a trip to Sheboygan (Sheboygan County)

You and your family will love exploring Bookworm Gardens – a vibrant, playful botanical garden inspired by children’s literature, the natural world and the imagination. Paved and rubber trails wind through more than 70 gardens where you can hop aboard the magic school bus, meet the three bears, even dig for dinosaur bones and more as different children’s books are brought to life!

For more family fun in Sheboygan, head to Above & Beyond Children’s Museum. With three floors of fun and interactive exhibits, kids of all ages will have a great time.

Spend the night in Sheboygan at Blue Harbor Resort and take the kids to the indoor waterpark featuring two waterslides, a surf simulator, lazy river, water basketball and a relaxing hot tub.

Explore a new state park, forest or trail

Chart an outdoor adventure with the whole family during Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fun Weekend. Every year during the first weekend of June, you can explore any Wisconsin state park with admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes waived.

Another fun way to discover something new this season is by participating in the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks Challenge. The challenge encourages everyone to visit state parks, forests, trails, and recreational areas of Wisconsin. There are challenges designed for adults, kids and families, like visiting five different waterfalls or biking on three different state trails. By completing one or more of the challenges and logging them on the Challenge 2022 website, you’ll be eligible to win fun prizes!

Spend Free Fun Weekend at Willow River State Park (St. Croix County)

If you’re visiting western Wisconsin, a trip to Willow River State Park is a must! With an accessible fishing pier, paddling rentals, three playgrounds, a swimming beach, nature center and hiking to spectacular views of Willow Falls and the Willow River Gorge, you and your family will want to explore it all.

Stay at Comfort Suites Hudson where kids stay free, pets are welcome and there’s a full, hot morning breakfast.

Surprise the kids with a trip to St. Croix Baking Company for something sweet and delicious, like cupcakes, cookies, pies and homemade ice cream.

Start your spring getaway at travelwisconsin.com.