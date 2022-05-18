With more than 15,000 inland lakes, two Great Lakes and 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, Wisconsin’s waters have been reeling in anglers for decades. Here’s to retelling stories of your trophy catch!

Go fishing for White Bass in Fremont (Waupaca County)

This spring, plan a fishing trip to Fremont, the White Bass Capital of the World. Fremont is a small, charming village of just over 700 residents, but every May thousands flock there to experience what the locals call “May Madness”. The massive spring season spawn of White Bass in the Wolf River makes Fremont a fishing destination to return to again and again. May and June are the best months for catching white and smallmouth bass in Fremont but there’s great fishing for a variety of other fish in the area too.

After a day on the river, head to Red Banks Resort for dinner and a good night’s rest. Trade stories at the bar while enjoying a home cooked meal and a beverage of your choice. After dinner, don’t miss the gorgeous sunset from your riverfront cottage.

Catch some rainbow trout at Memorial Park in Appleton (Outagamie County)

Cast a line at Memorial Park, an Urban Fishing Water in Appleton. An Urban Fishing Water is a pond or lake less than 25 acres in size that is cooperatively managed by a municipality and the DNR to make fishing opportunities more readily available to anglers in the area. Memorial Park is stocked with rainbow trout by the Wisconsin DNR each year.

While you’re in the hometown of Harry Houdini, head to Houdini’s Escape Gastropub. At this unique pub and grille atmosphere you can order a chef-inspired daily feature and watch it disappear before your eyes!

Book a stay at the Copperleaf Hotel & Spa modeled after small, family-owned European hotels. You’ll love the warm and inviting atmosphere set in Appleton’s lively downtown.

Plan a fishing trip along the Mighty Mississippi (La Crosse County)

Spend the day on the Mighty Mississippi with Captain Mario from Lazy River Guide Service fishing for walleye, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, catfish, northern pike, bluegill, perch and crappies. Whether you’re aboard to fish or just enjoy cruising the river, owner and operator Captain Mario will ensure you and your family have the best experience possible.

The great thing about fishing with a guide is you don’t have to worry about brining your gear! Just make sure to bring your fishing license, some snacks and your fishing hat!

Once you get your land legs, dine at Uno Venti Pizzeria in downtown La Crosse serving delicious Italian pizzas. You can try a classic Red Pie made with a thin layer of crushed San Marzano Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and sea salt or a White Pie dressed with homemade roasted garlic alfredo sauce. From there, choose your favorite toppings!

