Planning a Wisconsin adventure is a great way to spend time with friends or family, but it’s even better when you can bring the four-legged family members too! Here’s to discovering everything Wisconsin has to offer with your favorite people and pets!

Explore the trails of Door County

Get ready to embark on a Door County doggie adventure exploring the many parks and trails near Sister Bay. Whitefish Dunes State Park wedged between Lake Michigan and Clarke Lake is known for its pet friendly beach area and beautiful trails winding through wildflower patches, forests and towering sand dunes.

If you’re in Door County on May 20-21 plan to attend the Scottie Rally in Baileys Harbor, celebrating all things Scottish Terriers. Attend presentations about health and training practices for Scottish Terriers and bring your dog to socialize with other Scotties!

Book a stay at The Country House Resort, a pet-friendly resort offering a unique combination of luxury, romance, and relaxation in the historic village of Sister Bay.

Bring your dog to dinner with you at the Garage at Husby’s in Sister Bay; the outdoor patio is the perfect summer spot for a refreshing cocktail and a juicy burger.

Book a fun filled getaway at Justin Trails Resort near Sparta (Monroe County)

Justin Trails Resort is the perfect place to make memories with your four-legged family members. Humans can choose between charming farmhouse suites, cottages or log cabins with great amenities including cozy fireplaces, whirlpool bathtubs, kitchenettes and private porches. Take your pup on a stroll through the property’s 200 acres of woodland, hills and meadows. You can also take advantage of the fenced dog park for off-leash fun.

Since both dogs and cats are allowed to be left in the room unattended, you can go enjoy a delicious meal at Club Oasis in Angelo. This classic Wisconsin supper club has incredible baby back ribs on Thursday nights and a can’t miss fish fry on Fridays.

Head to Bayfield and jump on the ferry to Madeline Island (Ashland County)

Drive, bike or walk onboard the Madeline Island Ferry Line in Bayfield where dogs ride for free! After a 30-minute ferry ride, get your land legs in the picturesque town of La Pointe where the ferry pulls into port. Madeline island is home to the gorgeous Big Bay State Park which features great hiking trails along rocky cliffs, sandy beaches and even some boardwalk sections.

Stay at one of the pet-friendly properties at The Inn on Madeline Island.

