There are so many ways to make summer memories in Wisconsin, from adventure-filled road trips to a peaceful day casting a line on one of Wisconsin’s 15,000 pristine lakes or along its many rivers and streams. Here’s to sun-kissed summer days in Wisconsin!

Attend the Governor’s Fishing Opener in Shell Lake (Washburn County)

· Kick off the summer fishing season by attending the Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener -it’s an annual tradition to celebrate fishing in Wisconsin and there are new events this year for you to join in the fun!

· Family Fishing Day will be held on Saturday May 7 from 10 am-2 pm at Shell Lake Memorial Park in Shell Lake.

-Be one of the first 100 families to arrive and receive a free swag bag.

· The day is packed with activities like learn to fish workshops, a scavenger hunt, minnow races, live entertainment including a social Pow Wow presented by the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin and a community fish fry.

· So make sure to bring friends and family and drop a line in Shell Lake on May 7!

Take a southern Wisconsin road trip along the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail

The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail is a self-guided architectural driving tour through nine counties across southern Wisconsin.

· Frank Lloyd Wright is considered by many to be “America’s Greatest Architect.”

· He was born in Wisconsin’s rugged Driftless Region and spent his boyhood summers working his uncle’s farm in the small village of Spring Green, where he later built his famous home and studio, Taliesin, which is one of the eight stops on Wisconsin’s Frank Lloyd Wright Trail.

o Make sure to plan enough time for a tour to take in his 37,000 square foot home, and 800-acre estate with beautiful views over the driftless region.

o It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site and truly a must see! · Visit travelwisconsin.com/flwtrail for info on each of the eight stops and links for more info on tour availability. · After your visit to Taliesin in Spring Green you have to make a stop at Arthur’s Supper Club, specializing in delicious steaks and seafood.

Plan a day on the water in Algoma (Kewaunee County)

· Head to one of Wisconsin’s largest and most scenic beaches by soaking in the sun at Crescent Beach and Boardwalk in Algoma.

o Enjoy the Lake Michigan Shoreline with a half mile walk along Algoma’s accessible boardwalk – made from recycled plastic lumber.

o The Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse makes the perfect backdrop for photographing your beach-day memories.

· If you’re looking for a fishing adventure on the lake, book a trip with one of the largest charter fleets in Wisconsin at Haasch’s [Hah-sh] Guide Service.

o Captain Lee Haasch has been educating anglers for over 20 years, sharing his knowledge of Lake Michigan salmon and trout fishing. · Spend the night in Algoma at Hotel Stebbins, a charming historic hotel in downtown Algoma within walking distance of Crescent Beach.

