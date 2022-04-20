Wisconsin is a prime destination to experience rich cultural traditions. Whether you’re looking to take in some locally made art or experience the art of performance, each and every community in our state is home to unique cultural events and experiences. Here’s to a day immersed in arts and culture!

Travel through Polk County on the Earth Arts Spring Art Tour

Take a self-guided tour through Polk County to visit various studios and galleries hosted by local Earth Arts members – a group of artists and artisans in the upper St. Croix valley united to promote creativity, mutual support and awareness of the arts. With more than 30 stops, there’s so much locally made art to discover from oil paintings, to pottery, to woodworking and so much more! Download the Art Tour map and keep an eye out for the distinctive Art Tour signs as you drive.

Stay at St Croix Valley Inn and witness the gorgeous views of the St. Croix River valley in Osceola.

For an unforgettable meal, don’t miss The Watershed Cafe in Osceola, a sustainable restaurant featuring simple comfort food intentionally prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Find authentic entertainment at the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts in Fond du Lac

The Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts is a place that hosts world class artists, independent films and high-profile concerts and is a work of art itself in its historic architecture. April is Jazz Appreciation Month, so make sure to catch one of the jazz shows before the month ends like the Fond du Lac Jazz Festival on April 30.

Book a weekend stay at the chic and iconic Hotel Retlaw, also located in downtown Fond du Lac. You’ll love discovering the hotel’s urban and luxurious ambiance, setting it apart from other hotels in the area. Make sure to spend a night exploring all the shops, restaurants and bars on Fond Du Lac’s bustling main street.

Connect with art and nature at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau

Take advantage of a sunny spring day by visiting The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum’s outdoor sculpture garden, home to a few larger-than-life animal and structural sculptures that are truly magical to see.Additionally, inside the museum, check out its large display of glass art!Mark your calendars for April 29-May 8 because for nine days only, you can witness live glassblowing demonstrations at the museum.The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is a firm believer in making art accessible to everyone, which is why you can visit their ever-changing exhibitions for free year-round.

After touring the museum, indulge in a unique lunch at Lemon Grass, Wausau’s newest Asian fusion restaurant and bar. Savor everything from vegetable eggrolls to dynamite shrimp or try their bone-in Lemon Grass Wings tossed with fresh garlic and sweet chili sauce, topped with green onion and their house vinaigrette.

