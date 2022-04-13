Wisconsin is full of natural beauty – nearly half covered by forests, bordered by two Great Lakes and the mighty Mississippi, crisscrossed by 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, home to more than 15,000 inland lakes and dotted by rocky outcroppings. Here’s to discovering Wisconsin’s many natural wonders!

Wander through the Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve in Port Washington (Ozaukee County)

Lion’s Den Gorge Nature Preserve is one of the last stretches of undeveloped bluff land along the Lake Michigan shoreline, spanning from Mequon up to Port Washington. With over a half mile of 90- to 100-foot bluffs that overlook Lake Michigan, the views are unforgettable. You can stroll across bridges over the gorge or down the gorge stairways to walk along the Lake Michigan shoreline. This 73-acre park offers plenty of hiking trails, boardwalks through the wetlands, and picnic areas to rest and refuel.

Spend the weekend in a room overlooking the waters of Lake Michigan at The Harborview. The new deck is ideal for outdoor dining at the Harborview’s restaurant and is also a great space for gathering around the fire pits and enjoying a view of the harbor and Rotary Park.

Explore Cave of the Mounds in Blue Mounds (Dane County)

Cave of the Mounds is a National Natural Landmark, and it truly is a geological wonder! The cave is open year-round and home to a stunning array of colorful crystal formations on paved, lighted walkways. While on the grounds, have a picnic and enjoy gemstone and fossil mining, the Rock and Gift Shop or the serene Perennial Gardens.

Head to nearby Mount Horeb for some of the best bluegill fish fry money can buy at Skål Public House, a modern take on the traditional Norske style beer hall.

Stay right in Mount Horeb at The Little Village, a classic 1950’s 12 room motel with excellent service.

Witness Wisconsin’s highest waterfalls at Pattison State Park (Douglas County)

Did you know that Wisconsin is home to a waterfall that’s just two feet shorter than Niagara Falls? Head to Pattison State Park in Superior and behold the breathtaking beauty of Big Manitou Falls, towering 165 feet tall. While you’re there, you can also explore Little Manitou Falls, take a swim at the beach or explore the many hiking trails scattered throughout the 1,400-acre park.

If you’re hungry for more waterfalls, take a short trip to Amnicon Falls State Park which features a series of waterfalls and rapids along the Amnicon River. View the falls from a scenic covered bridge or hike the two miles of trails that wind alongside the river.

Book a weekend stay in Superior at Barkers Island Inn Lake Superior Resort & Hotel, a charming resort built right on the harbor of Lake Superior. Order a meal at the Barkers Waterfront Grille for options that cater to both conservative and adventurous palates. Try the fresh caught Lake Superior Whitefish which is butter baked and lightly seasoned to perfection.

