With our beautifully diverse landscape perfect for biking and home to internationally known bike brands like Trek and Pacific Cycle (Schwinn and Mongoose), biking is embedded in Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation DNA. Check out these fun bike trails across the state this season!

Chart your first ride of the season biking the Great River State Trail in Trempealeau County

Trempealeau County has the largest connected bicycle loop system in the United States, encompassing over 487 miles of paved back roads through a unique scenic landscape. A low automobile count on these back roads of approximately only three cars per hour provides a peaceful ride close to nature. The Great River State Trail is a 24-mile stretch that travels through prairies, backwaters of the upper Mississippi River valley and two National Wildlife Refuges. Built on an abandoned Chicago-Northwestern railroad line, the trail has a finely crushed limestone surface suitable for walking and bicycling for much of the year.

If you’re looking to tune up your bike before your ride or grab some coffee or ice cream after hitting the trails, plan a pit stop at Driftless Bike & Bean.

Catch some live music, buy a round of drinks and cheers to a great day of two-wheeled exploration at The Trempealeau Hotel.

Bike through the Glacial Blue Hills Recreation Area in West Bend (Washington County)

With 13 miles of roots, rocks and hills, the Glacial Blue Hills Mountain Bike Trail System in West Bend has become yet another single-track destination in the gorgeous Kettle Moraine area. The trails are predominantly easy to intermediate, but there are plenty of rock and root covered climbs to challenge more experienced riders.

Another popular biking destination in the West Bend area is the Eisenbahn State Trail which stretches 25 miles along a former railroad corridor – “Eisenbahn,” after all, is the German word for railroad.

Stay at the Bonnie Bell Motel, for cozy and charming lodging with easy trail access situated right along the Eisenbahn trail. Enjoy a casual and classy meal in downtown West Bend at The Norbert, a tapas bar serving small, sharable plates sure to leave a big impression.

Bike the River Bend Trail in Merrill (Lincoln County)

Take a scenic bike ride along the Wisconsin River on the River Bend Trail! The path celebrated its 10th birthday in 2021 and has plans to continue expanding further along the gorgeous river.

After your ride, grab a beverage nearby at Sawmill Brewing Company, which features 16 Wisconsin made craft brews on tap. All of their beers are made with locally sourced ingredients. Snacks include Stoney Acres pizzas, charcuterie boards and the occasional appearance of a food truck outside.

Find more bike trails to explore using the Wisconsin Trail Report.

This map-based report was made in partnership with the Office of Outdoor Recreation and lists current conditions for hiking and biking trail networks throughout the state. It provides general conditions for hiking and biking trail networks, a brief description and photos of the terrain and facilities, as well as the current weather forecast for the area, nearby activities, attractions, dining and lodging.

