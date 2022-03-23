Plan a memorable and relaxing girls’ trip in scenic Wisconsin by discovering historic murals, enjoying a spa day or shopping at unique local stores and shops.

Shop and explore on the shores of Lake Superior in Ashland (Ashland County)

Visit one of Wisconsin’s most iconic harbor towns and shop for everything from artisan baked bread to fine art and everything in between. With more than 80 retail businesses and 30 restaurants in Ashland’s historic downtown area, you’ll be wowed by the variety and stunned by the area’s natural beauty. While you’re exploring the town, keep an eye out for the city’s colorful and expressive murals, as Ashland has been named the “Historic Mural Capital of Wisconsin”. Check out Ashland’s Mural Tour map to hunt down all 19 scattered throughout downtown.

Treat yourself with a stay at Hotel Chequamegon perched right on Lake Superior and home to a full-service restaurant and lounge with waterfront dining on the deck. Take advantage of amenities like their indoor pool and hot tub or book a room with whirlpool.

If you’re looking for a fine dining option, check out the Deep Water Grille offering classic pub fair, delicious seafood and craft brewed beer from Ashland’s own South Shore Brewing.

Plan a weekend stay in beautiful Appleton (Outagamie County)

Visit the jaw-dropping Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. You and your friends will be blown away by the intricate, elegant and many larger-than-life glass art displays. Admission to the museum is free but after your visit you’ll want your own piece of glass art to take home and commemorate the trip. Browse The Museum Shop to find unique holiday ornaments, jewelry and much more. It’s a great place to pick up some gifts too for anyone with a special milestone in your life.

For a great night’s stay, enjoy the warm and inviting atmosphere of the Copper Leaf Boutique Hotel, featuring unique amenities like in room yoga mats, a whirlpool and relaxing spa packages.

Reflect on a great day over a drink and an evening meal at the Rye Restaurant and Lounge attached to the hotel. After dinner take a stroll in vibrant Downtown Appleton, with over 60 distinctive shops and over 30 pubs, clubs and live music hot spots.

Hit all the local shops in Waupaca (Waupaca County)

Waupaca is a great place to get away from the hustle and bustle and find some great clothing, gifts, decorations and treats. Outdoor enthusiasts can hit up Adventure Outfitters LLC to shop for outdoor wear, kayaks and stand up paddle boards. For unique retail finds check out Loot Vintage & Supply or Cottage Garden Farm for handmade garden ornaments and decorations.

Make sure to grab something scrumptious for lunch or dinner at Green Fountain Café. With classic home-cooked options like chicken pot pie for two, grilled salmon or the carefully prepared vegetarian special, you won’t want to miss this local hot spot.

Take a short walk from the café to your room for the evening by booking a stay at the Green Fountain Inn. The stunning architecture of the Inn dates back 120 years while the property features a charming backyard garden, perfect for relaxing on a springtime vacation.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.