Venture to Galena Farms in Amery for MapleFest 2022! (Polk County)

Did you know that Wisconsin ranks fourth in the nation in maple syrup production? Celebrate all things Maple at the 22nd Annual MapleFest, from March 26-27. Kick off the weekend with a stack of pancakes and a horse drawn hayride – all of the festivities are free! You can also take the “sap to syrup” farm tour to learn about the process to create the sweet and sticky syrup that makes a plate of pancakes so delicious.

If you’re looking to spend the weekend, you can explore any of the local hotels or find a gorgeous rental property on Pike Lake. For a quick bite, date night, or a fun night out, check out the nightly dinner specials at UW Wanderoos Bar & Grill! This old public school house turned bar and restaurant serves mouthwatering burgers, fish, sandwiches and wraps.

Witness an unforgettable show or musical performance at the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford (Washington County)

For the last 22 years, the Schauer Arts Center has been a hub for performance arts of all kinds including drama, comedy, dance and music from local artists and from around the world. Buy a ticket now for the show on April 2nd to see the thrilling “Rockapella” featuring original vocal music and acapella covers of rock and pop’s greatest hits! Or come back on Saturday April 9th for “That Golden Girls Show” a puppet parody of the classic television show were puppets act out scenes set in the sassy Miami house in 1985 live on stage.

If you’re looking for a fantastic local meal, make sure to stop at the cute and cozy Little Red Inn. Make sure to try the trio of meatball sliders set on their homemade baguette – known by locals as one of the best meals in the area.

After dinner, make the short drive to West Bend for a picture-perfect stay at The Hidden Serenity B&B. While you’re there, take a stroll along their wooded hiking trail, play a game on their private tennis/pickleball court and of course indulge in the delicious three course breakfast in the morning.

Witness the incredible scenery and wildlife of the Horicon Marsh (Dodge County)

Explore the largest freshwater cattail marsh in the United States by hiking through the Horicon Marsh, a 5 mile stretch of wetlands, dense forests and sweeping grassland plains. Birds and wetland creatures typically begin to return to the area around the end of March, so make sure to bring your binoculars and keep an eye out for Wisconsin wildlife! During your visit, make sure to visit the interactive Explorium in the Horicon Marsh Visitor Center. At the Explorium, you can tour the Horicon Marsh through time, learning about the glaciers that carved out the basin during the ice age and how its evolved into the freshwater marsh it is today. The interactive exhibits are great for families with kids!

Stay in nearby Mayville at the Audubon Hotel, a charming boutique hotel featuring 19 rooms filled with character – each room even has its own large soaking tub perfect for a relaxing evening.

