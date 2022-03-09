Between children’s museums, water parks and other exciting attractions, planning a Wisconsin family getaway is sure to bring laughter and lasting memories no matter where you end up.

Head to Madison for a play date with the kids at the Madison Children’s Museum (Dane County)

Wisconsin is home to 16 incredible children’s museums across the state, so wherever the road takes you, you’re going to find an incredible place to learn, explore and play. One you’ll want to put on your bucket list is the Madison’s Children’s Museum. Your little ones will love learning about sustainability and plant life inside the custom greenhouse-treehouse the “Urb Garden”, or creating their newest masterpiece by sculpting, weaving or painting in the art studio. The new outdoor playground the “Wonderground” opened last fall and is open year-round, adding 10,000 square feet of new play area to the museum. Additional features will continue to be added to the Wonderground in 2022 with temporary exhibits cycling through so that there is always something new!

To refuel after a day of play, enjoy breakfast for dinner at Bassett Street Brunch Club, which serves their iconic breakfast menu all day long. After dinner, spend the night at The Edgewater for cozy rooms and great views of Lake Mendota!

Pack your swim trunks for a waterpark adventure in Minocqua (Oneida County)

You and your family will have a blast staying at The Waters of Minocqua, home to more than 100 guest rooms and an indoor/outdoor waterpark! Slide down the body slides, splash in the kiddie pool, or play a game of water basketball or volleyball! After swimming, you’ll all want to play games in the arcade right next door. Don’t worry about planning dinner during your stay, because The Waters Pub inside the resort has loads of different food options along with a great kids menu.

Take the family to thrilling ice hockey match in Chippewa Falls (Chippewa County)

Watch one of the most exciting winter sports with the whole family at a Chippewa Steel hockey game! With the season winding down, the energy and excitement is at an all-time high, so plan a trip by mid-April before the season comes to an end! The Chippewa Steel are one of two Wisconsin teams in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) along with the Janesville Jets, so if you’re in southwest Wisconsin, you can catch all the icy action in Janesville too! If your trip to Chippewa Falls doesn’t align with a home game, you can still take your family to the Chippewa Area Ice Arena for open skate.

Another activity always great for smiles and laughs is taking a trip to the bowling alley. Check out Falls Bowl, featuring 20 bowling lanes and food and drink options like pizza, burgers and nachos.

Looking for a colorful dessert? Satisfy your sweet tooth at Chippewa Candy Shop with candies, chocolates and the area’s best soft serve ice cream!

