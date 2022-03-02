From delectable dishes to one-of-a-kind views, there are endless reasons to enjoy Wisconsin’s fresh spin on food and drink throughout the state.

Dine at a nautically themed restaurant in Cumberland (Barron County)

If you’re looking for some lake-view dining, check out The 5 O’Clock Club overlooking Granite Lake in Cumberland. Serving everything from traditional American favorites to Italian pasta dishes and even Asian stir frys, The 5 O’Clock Club is sure to have whatever you’re in the mood for. If you’re looking for a fun mixed drink try the fresh and fruity Big Kahuna or order a bottle of wine from the Captain’s Wine List. Make sure to make your reservation in advance, the limited seating fills up fast!

Of course you’ll want to grab a road trip snack for the ride home. Make sure to visit the Comstock Creamery to purchase some scrumptious home-made Wisconsin cheese curds.

Head to a southwestern Wisconsin dinning favorite – The Barn in Prairie du Chien (Crawford County)

You’ll know it when you see it, The Barn is exactly what it sounds like – A rustic, chic and massive brown barn with a restaurant, banquet hall and two full-service bars. While The Barn is known for their sizzling steak entrees, you can also choose between pasta, sandwiches, fish frys and specialty pizzas.

Spend the weekend in Prairie du Chien and experience modern charm right on the Mississippi River at The Waterfront Hotel. With 55 luxurious rooms, attention to detail is what sets this hotel apart from the rest. You’ll be wowed by the handcrafted Amish cabinets, cozy down comforters, spacious tiled bathrooms and premium bath amenities. Relax by the fire or enjoy a cocktail at the Backwater Bar attached to the hotel.

Head to Fond Du Lac and eat at a restaurant inspired by all things bacon (Fond Du Lac County)

The Sweet and Salty Pig in Fond Du Lac wears their heart on its sleeve when it comes to their love for bacon.This local restaurant believes the savory flavor of bacon makes everything better, and you’ll find it infused in many of their breakfast, lunch and dinner meal options.Stop for dinner and try any of their house-made burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees or order something sweet from the all-day breakfast menu.One that I can’t stop thinking about is the grilled peanut butter and banana panini with bacon, served with a side of maple syrup.

After indulging in a sweet and salty meal, spend the night in Fond Du Lac at Costello’s Irish Guest House.The house features four rooms that can sleep up to seven guests total and has a large, fully equipped kitchen.Get some fresh air on the screened porch or play a few games of pool in the billiards room.The property is also close by the Kettle Moraine State Forest and the Horicon Marsh, two great places to hike and explore!

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

