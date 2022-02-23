There’s still time to enjoy the magic of winter in Wisconsin. Make plans to enjoy Wisconsin’s winter wonderland to the fullest before the end of the season.

Enjoy a Fat Tire Biking Adventure at Sand Valley Golf Resort in Nekoosa (Wood County)

Sand Valley Golf Resort is a top 100 golf destination that offers world class golf during warmer months and place for adventure and relaxation during the winter. Offering unique experiences like yoga sessions and ice baths, the resort also has impressive outdoor winter sport offerings like snowshoeing, ice skating, ice fishing, cross-country skiing and fat tire biking. Starting at the Clubhouse, the groomed fat bike trail features some tight turns through Sand Valley’s iconic snow-covered dunes. Riders will enjoy views of the Sandbox golf course, surrounded by a snow-covered Red Pine plantation.

On top of its impressive outdoor recreation offerings, the resort’s unique lodging and dining make a trip to Sand Valley truly unforgettable. Indulge in a locally sourced farm-to-table dinner with a stunning view and stay in one of Sand Valley’s luxurious suites or spacious cottages

Race at high speeds down Wilmot Mountain’s snow tubing hill in Wilmot (Kenosha County)

Spend the afternoon feeling like a kid again by sliding down Wilmot Mountain’s 22 tubing lanes that cascade more than 1,000 feet down the snowy hillside. The hill features two magic carpet lifts, allowing tubers to save their energy for the shouts and thrills sliding down the hill.Once you’ve done a few runs, warm up in the lodge where guests can enjoy snacks and drinks including a delicious hot chocolate.

After a fun day of tubing, travel back in time and enjoy a meal at Wisconsin’s oldest tap and dining room – The Stage Stop.Signature steaks, lobster tails, homemade salad dressings and specialty baked potatoes have been bringing people back for over 170 years!

Stay in one of six custom-crafted rooms at The Apis Hotel in Kenosha, providing guests with a chic and comfy home base in close proximity to Wilmot.

Book an ice fishing cabin at Coady’s Point of View Lake Resort in Phelps

If you’re looking for a vacation geared toward ice fishing, Point of View (POV) Resort is the place to be! Lakeview cabins on the famed North Twin Lake make watching your tip-ups that much easier. Take advantage of the well-stocked lake, soak in the breathtaking scenery and make memories experiencing a quintessential Northwoods getaway with friends or family.

Make sure to have one of your meals at Dublin’s Sports Bar & Grill, featuring tons of Irish Whiskeys and beers on tap along with TV’s and fireplaces in the bathrooms!

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

