Wisconsin is a prime destination to experience rich cultural traditions. Whether you’re looking to take in some local or international art or join 35,000 spectators and 13,000 cross-country skiers at a world-renowned event, get ready to make memories with your crew.

Attend the 10-day Beloit International Film Festival from February 25-March 6 (Rock County)

Calling all independent film fanatics! The Beloit International Film Festival is back, featuring some of the world’s best narratives, documentaries, shorts, music videos and more. Attend this unique walkable film festival, strolling through historic downtown Beloit. Feature films will be playing at multiple venues and attendees will even have the chance to meet and hear from the cinematographers throughout the week.

While you’re in Beloit, stay at a hotel that’s just as unique as the film festival by booking a stay at the chic and trendy Hotel Goodwin. Hotel Goodwin is full of art and character and each room even comes equipped with a record player and a wide selection of records to spin.

Check out the incredible displays at the Racine Art Museum (Racine County)

Attending the Racine Art Museum is a truly unique experience; it is home to the largest contemporary craft collection in the United States with more than 9,500 objects from nationally and internationally recognized artists. The exhibitions explain the artist’s ideas behind the artwork, allowing you to get inside the artists mind and see the piece through their eyes. Explore stunning exhibits like the 2021 Watercolor Wisconsin, displaying 110 watercolor works by 97 different Wisconsin artists.

Stop for dinner at The Corner House, an award-winning Wisconsin steakhouse. Choose from their nationally famous Corner House Prime Rib, steaks, lobster, seafood and house specialties for a memorable dining experience.

Witness North America’s largest cross-country ski-marathon, the Slumberland American Birkebeiner! (Bayfield and Sawyer counties)

Wisconsin’s spirited nature and world class outdoor recreation offerings are on display at The Slumberland American Birkebeiner. Whether you’re an avid skier or you’ve never skied before, you’ll love the energy in downtown Hayward as skiers make their way down snow-covered Main Street with the encouragement of cheering fans and ringing cowbells. Starting in Cable and stretching 55 kilometers to Hayward, this iconic event is North America’s largest cross-country ski-marathon, with skiers from more than 17 countries participating in 2022.

Birkie festivities stretch across six days from February 22-27 with events for all ages and abilities. Make sure you arrive in Hayward early in the week to catch all of the week’s races and events like the Junior Birkie and the Children’s Barnebirkie. Test your teamwork and join in the fun by registering for the Giant Ski competition where teams of 6 strap into one pair of giant skis!

Make sure to stop for brunch in Cable at Brick House Café where you can order delicious coffee drinks, a hearty breakfast or scrumptious sandwiches, paninis and wraps.

