Whether you’re ready to pack your swimsuit, take in a live show or shop ‘til you drop, make plans to make some memories as you explore something new in Wisconsin.

Head to the Farmers Market in Janesville (Rock County)

If you’re missing your summer Saturday morning routine of buying fresh and local produce from your local Farmer’s Market, plan a weekend trip to Janesville this winter! The Janesville Farmers Market is hosting an indoor winter market from now through April on the first and third Saturday of the month. Head to Uptown Janesville (formerly Janesville Mall) to shop for local products like beef, eggs, honey, baked goods, preserves and so much more!

For a unique dining experience, head to the Bodacious Shops of Block 42, a collection of specialty shops and eateries. Serving everything from coffee and breakfast foods to delicious salads and wraps, the shops also host live local music nights, bourbon classes, wine tasting and more!

Journey to Lake Geneva for dinner and a show (Walworth County)

Voted the number one Lake Geneva Attraction, everyone in your crew will be astounded by a show at the Tristan Crist Magic Theater. Featuring incredible ‘Vegas Style Magic Shows,’ attendees can choose between a show featuring magic and slight of hand tricks or another show featuring large scale illusions and stunts, like making a motorcycle disappear!

Dine in at Crafted Italia and taste a wide variety of Italian dishes and Lake Geneva’s most crave-worthy pizzas. There are endless ways to treat yourself with a tempting assortment of wine, hand-selected brews and crafted libations. Try the mouthwatering Pear and Gorgonzola pizza made with white sauce, grilled pear, gorgonzola, crisp pork belly, micro basil and a port wine reduction.

Stay at The Ridge Hotel – Lake Geneva’s exclusive lodging partner with the Ice Castles, offering packages bundling an overnight stay with an Ice Castle adventure!

Splash and slide on a water park adventure in Eau Claire (Eau Claire County)

Book a weekend at Eau Claire’s premier indoor water park, Metropolis Resort. Friends and families can race go carts, test your agility on the ninja warrior course at Action City or take a few laps around the lazy river at Chaos Water Park! With more than 100 rooms available, guests can choose between standard rooms, honeymoon suites, Jacuzzi suites and family suites.

Grab dinner at The Pub, the Metropolis’ family restaurant/bar that serves delicious burgers, hot sandwiches, mouth-watering wraps and salads, cheddar cheese curds and much more.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

