When the temperature is low and there’s a fresh coat of snow, there’s so much to do and explore in Wisconsin’s winter wonderland. Attend an exciting winter event or hit the trails and start making lasting memories this winter!

Check out the La Crosse Winter Roots Festival (La Crosse County)

Make plans to head to La Crosse on February 12th for their annual La Crosse Winter Roots Festival. Hosted in the newly constructed Riverside Ballroom at the La Crosse Center, this festival celebrates local artists, live music and regional cuisine in the heart of downtown La Crosse. Don’t miss the Special Tasting Hour to sample concoctions from local makers, brewers and distillers.

Looking for a unique lodging experience? Spend the night in a castle at Castle La Crosse – voted the “Most Welcoming Bed & Breakfast in America” by booking.com in 2019. Often called the Downton Abby of the area, you’ll be astounded by the architecture and filled to the brim after indulging in the delicious chef’s choice breakfast.

Strap on a pair of snowshoes in Saukville (Washington County)

After a fresh blanket of snow, there’s nothing more beautiful and blissful than snowshoeing in Wisconsin. Whether it’s your first or 50th time snowshoeing, the Riveredge Nature Center in Saukville is a fantastic snowshoeing destination with ten miles of meandering trails and equipment rental services. Every Friday from 4:30-8:00 p.m. experience the candle lit hike where travelers can traverse the trails lit by the soft glow of lanterns either on foot, snowshoe or skis. Register ahead on the Riveredge Nature Center website.

Make a weekend of your snowshoeing adventure by booking a stay at the Stagecoach Inn in scenic Cedarburg. Built in 1853 as an actual stagecoach stop between Milwaukee and Green Bay, the Inn boasts nine unique, cozy and well-maintained rooms. Located on the main street in the historic downtown, you can enjoy the town’s architecture, shops, wineries, brew pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Head to Iron River for the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race (Bayfield County)

Witness one of the most unique and exciting winter sporting events in Wisconsin – the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race – on Saturday, February 19th from 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. The race starts and finishes at the beautiful Northern Pines Golf Course and Event Center. Spectators can watch the four-legged packs flash by from vantage points on the event center grounds and along the trail route. Partake in free family-friendly events in the heated event center serving warm food and offering spectators an opportunity to meet the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race mushers on Friday evening.

After the race, head to the White Winter Winery for stellar hand-crafted meads, spirits and ciders. This regional winery is known for using local, small farm grown fruit and honey to make award winning artisan meads, ciders, and spirits – taste them for yourself and you’ll be hooked. Tastings are available daily Wednesday-Sunday

