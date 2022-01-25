Winter is a great time to enjoy dark and rich seasonally brewed beers or to discover a new winter oasis to sip Wisconsin-made spirits. With more than 200 breweries, over 100 wineries and 35 distilleries, Wisconsin is one of the nation’s best destinations to discover your new favorite drink.

Buy a round at Bare Bones Brewery in Oshkosh (Winnebago County)

After opening its doors in 2015, Bare Bones Brewery has become a popular destination for the Oshkosh community and has crafted more than 20 different year-round and seasonal brews. Try their scrumptious “Cookies and Milk Stout” emitting an aroma of fresh-baked cookies that will trigger your inner child, while the lush flavors of chocolate and cream will satisfy your adult cravings.

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable Oshkosh vacation experience with a stay at The Doe House boutique lodge. This 4,700 square foot Victorian Mansion features spacious rooms, a breakfast room bursting with morning sun and is within walking distance of the many unique shops and restaurants of downtown Oshkosh.

While you’re in the Fox Valley, make sure to explore the area’s regional history at the Oshkosh Public Museum, situated just off the Fox River near historic downtown Oshkosh. Step inside the interactive People of the Waters exhibit and explore Wisconsin’s prehistoric past and Native American culture that spans at least 13,000 years.

Taste Wisconsin made spirits at Tattersall Distilling in River Falls (Pierce County)

Check out the impressive 75,000 square foot distillery in River Falls that has everything from world-class cocktails to an epic tasting room and delectable dishes served at the restaurant. With sustainable practices front of mind, this incredible distillery utilizes rooftop solar panels and a first-of-its-kind water reclamation system when producing their striking spirits. For a tasty gin infused cocktail, try ordering the “Spritz” made with Tattersall gin and accompanied by bitter orange, strawberry, rosemary and sparkling wine.

Stay at the Country Inn River Falls Hotel to book your very own Outdoor Adventure Room! The Adventure Rooms and suites are built for every outdoor lover, boasting rooms equipped with a Gladiator GearTrek wall system – great for storing exploration gear, while the rooms also feature a swinging hammock chair and TRX wall anchors to hang your own hammocks in the room!

Taste the hops in Hillsboro at Hillsboro Brewing Company (Vernon County)

With 40 brews, seltzers and sours on tap, there are plenty homebrewed options to sample at Hillsboro Brewing Company. Try the classic “Blonde Walks into a Bar” Blonde ale or something with a bit of a punch like the “Bomb Pop”, a sour beer inspired by your childhood treat – bursting with sweet cherry, lime and blue raspberry flavors. Hillsboro Brewing is also known for their great in-house burgers. Try the “More Cowbell” – a burger piled high with brisket and smothered in queso cheese.

For a memorable stay in Hillsboro, book a weekend vacation at the charming and locally owned Hotel Hillsboro. With 44 cozy rooms and three whirlpool suites, a stay at Hotel Hillsboro is a winter in Wisconsin must. With Wildcat Mountain State Park just 13 miles to the west, travelers can explore the area’s stunning scenery atop the park’s incredible lookout vista or hiking along the parks beautiful Ice Cave Trail in the winter.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP