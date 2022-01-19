Winter is the perfect time of year to take a secluded vacation in a cozy Wisconsin cabin. Whether you book a cabin nestled in the woods or a cottage perched along one of our beautiful lakes and rivers, you’re sure to make unforgettable memories.

Bunker down in Brule (Douglas County)

Book a weekend stay in one of Brule River Classic’s four rentable cabins, located just 1/3 of a mile from the scenic Bois Brule River. Enjoy the property’s adventurous hiking trails and convenient, immediate access to snowmobile/ATV trails. Bring your cross-country skis and explore the Afterhours Ski Trail, located in the Brule River State Forest. This trail boasts more than 15 miles of well-maintained trails for both classic and skate skiing and is located just west of the Town of Brule on Afterhours Road. A heated shelter and restrooms are available on sight; learn more at the Brule Valley Ski Club website.

Make sure to book your Brule River Cabin getaway over January 28th and 29th to attend the Lake Superior Ice Festival in Superior. This event features loads of winter fun like sliding down the Superior Snow Slide, learning to play Kubb or playing in the Kubb Tournament, watching the Midwest Ice Racing Association’s Ice Racing, playing the frozen mini-golf course, snowshoe demos and so much more!

Make sure to plan for dinner at Twin Gables Café & Lounge in Brule for their delicious Friday night fish fry!

Stay at Somo View Resort in Tomahawk (Lincoln County)

Whether you’re looking for a warm couple’s retreat cabin or a large friends and family cottage getaway, book your cabin vacation at Somo View Resort. This recently remodeled small resort rests on beautiful Somo Lake frontage, offering a range of sleeping options accommodating groups of 2-24. Enjoy ice fishing right on Somo Lake or explore the extensive nearby snowmobile trails and relax watching the great sunsets.

Snowmobilers can check out the Wisconsin Snow Report for an overview of snow conditions in Lincoln County and across the state.

When you’re feeling hungry after a day of adventuring, try the scrumptious garlic parmesan fries at Outboards Bar & Grill in Tomahawk, home to an extensive menu with gluten free and vegetarian options available.

Book a stay in Sparta at Justin Trails Resort (Monroe County)

If travelers are looking for a log cabin more on the luxurious side, then book a stay in Sparta at Justin Trails Resort. With whirlpool bathtubs, handcrafted log beds and gas fireplaces in each of the unique and picturesque cabins spread across Justin Trails 200 beautiful acres, guests will feel like they’re in their own secluded world. Explore the gorgeous 200-acre nature preserve by hiking along dog-friendly trails up to the Wildlife Observation Station where a spectacular vista awaits.

For travelers looking for an exceptional breakfast feast, look no further than Dorine’s Family Inn, located right in the heart of Sparta. Make sure to try their amazing breakfast omelets.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place. For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.