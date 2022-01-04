There are so many tasty treats and culinary experiences you can only get right here in Wisconsin. Check out these ideas to enjoy Wisconsin’s fresh spin on food and drink while making tasty memories with your family and friends.

Eau Claire (Eau Claire County) – Cheese Curd Crawl

One of the quintessential Wisconsin treats, the fried cheese curd, is front and center in a fun promotion in Eau Claire – The Cheese Curd Crawl! Check in to one of the 18 participating restaurants, enjoy some amazing cheese curds and rack up points for fun giveaways. The more check-ins you have, the more prizes you can win. Sign up for the free Curd Crawl mobile pass and dive into Wisconsin’s best appetizer on a menu.

While the Cheese Curd Crawl is an ongoing promotion andyou can participate throughout 2022, you won’t want to wait to participate. Anyone who records eightvisits before March 31 will automatically be entered into a bonus sweepstakes to win a free 2-night stay at an Eau Claire hotel of your choice (based on availability) along with two tickets to the Bill Engvall show taking place at Pablo Center at the Confluence on Thursday, May 19, 2022!

Visit all18 participating locations before December 31 and you will automatically be entered into ANOTHER sweepstake to win a free 2-night stay at an Eau Claire hotel of your choice based on availability.

Prairie du Sac (Sauk County) – Wollersheim Winery

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, Wollersheim Winery is located on a scenic hillside across the Wisconsin River from Prairie du Sac. The winery has developed into a leader in the Midwestern wine industry, winning numerous awards throughout its storied history.

Wollersheim is open during the winter months, and if you’d like an option to pick up, you can order their bottles of wine and a Wine and Dine kit featuring a upscale meal from Chef Romain. [WAT1] You can make reservations for this week’s meal on their website today!

Travelers should also check out the Eagle White Wine Tasting Saturday, January 15 from 12-5 pm which is part of Bald Eagle Watching Days. Bald Eagle Watching Days, put on by the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council, includes free educational programs, including eagle viewing at Praire du Sac Overlook and along the Wisconsin River.All presentations will also be livestreamed on the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council’s YouTube channel[WAT2] .

Amherst (Portage County) – Central Waters Brewing Co.

Central Waters Brewing Co. located in Amherst in north central Wisconsin holds the distinction as the state’s first green-powered brewery. On January 29th, the brewery will be holding a drive-through bottle pickup in honor of their 24th Anniversary party. You can choose how you’d like to celebrate – come inside for a beer or two, sit outside by the fires and have a pour, or enjoy the drive-through pickup without having to leave your car. The featured beer will be the Coconut Macaroon, a blend of barrel aged stouts infused with the complex flavors and aromas of a coconut macaroon, a treat like none other.

