Don’t let chilly weather stop you from enjoying the magic of Wisconsin winters. Bundle up and get ready to make memories enjoying the many winter outdoor recreation opportunities that Wisconsin has to offer!

Try fat tire biking in Waukesha (Waukesha County)

Biking is a year-round activity thanks to fat tire bikes. The oversized tires on a fat bike allow riders to cruise atop the snow and other soft terrain. Fat tire biking is a great way to get some exercise during the colder months and is also a fun way to rediscover your favorite biking trails and see them through a new lens during a different season. Minooka Park in Waukesha is a great location to learn and expand upon your fat tire biking skills on one of their scenic trails. With wide and easy sections along with twists and turns aplenty, the trails are great for beginner and intermediate riders. If you don’t have your own fat tire bike, you can rent one for the day at Wheel and Sprocket in Franklin.

After dropping off your fat bike rentals, refuel with a warm beverage or a fun cocktail at Blend Coffee and Cocktails, serving Wisconsin made Collectivo Coffee and cozy cocktails like their Campfire Manhattan.

Sled through the Snowmobile Capital of the World in Eagle River (Vilas County)

Wisconsin is home to more than 25,000 miles of trails thanks to the efforts of volunteers for local snowmobile clubs and the support of State and Federal organizations. Eagle River is home to the Eagle River “500”, over 500 miles of the best-groomed trails you’ll find and is the proud host of the Amsoil World Championship Snowmobile Derby every January.

After a day on the trails, fuel up and turn in for the evening at Pitlik’s Sand Beach Resort. Grab a drink at the bar, enjoy a meal in the large dining room or have a little fun playing a game of pool or pinball in the game room. With 13 unique cottages to choose from, Pitlik’s can accommodate a romantic retreat or a friends getaway.

If you’re interested in finding more information about getting involved with snowmobiling in Wisconsin and learning more about joining any of our more than 600 snowmobile clubs, check out the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs.

Snowshoeing in Superior (Douglas County)

Bring your snowshoes to Superior to hike along a couple of the most gorgeous trails in the state. The North Country National Scenic Trail is the longest hiking trail in the United States, connecting North Dakota with New York and meandering through Wisconsin’s Douglas County Wildlife Area along the way. Another great snowshoeing trail in the area is the Old Historical Bayfield Hiking/Snowshoe trail located in the Brule River State Forest which offers 2.3 miles of snowshoeing fun, with a great overlook of Lake Superior.

Warm up inside the Thirsty Pagan Brewing Company in Superior for a tasty tap beer and specialty pizza for dinner. With five house brewed beers on tap and delectable pizzas like Chicken Alfredo pizza with homemade alfredo sauce, you’ll be sure to find something to satisfy your stomach.

