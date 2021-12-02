As temperatures continue to get colder, uncover the magic of winter and make memories on a winter getaway! Head to a ski hill or book a weekend stay at these charming winter destinations!

Visit the St. Croix Falls area for skiing and a home cooked meal (Polk County)

Bring your snowboard or skis to Trollhaugen Ski Resort or rent them once you arrive. With 24 runs ranging between beginner, intermediate and advanced, along with a tubing hill, there’s something fun and thrilling for everyone. For people looking to learn to ski or snowboard, Trollhaugen has a great teaching staff whose focus is to help everyone have fun on the hill!

After a spending the day in the snow, grab a delicious meal in St. Croix Falls at Dalles House Restaurant and Lounge. This welcoming and energetic pub is the perfect place for a game of pool, darts, a creative cocktail, or one of their tempting entrees like the salmon filet, topped with a dill-garlic crème sauce.

Head to Balsam Lake Lodge in Balsam Lake for a comfortable, vacation-worthy destination with various suites that overlook beautiful Balsam Lake.

Venture to another one of the state’s best ski resorts in Wausau (Wausau County)

For a ski resort with even more thrills, including a 700 foot vertical drop and trails meant to charge and challenge every skier and snowboarder, head to Granite Peak Ski Area. Explore over 200 acres of terrain spread out across 60 trails serviced by the Midwest’s fastest lift system, including the only six-person ski lift in Wisconsin! When you need a break, you can enjoy a snack, hot cocoa or cold beer next to one of the fire pits on the newly transformed Historic Chalet Deck.

After exploring all the runs, end the day with a meal at one of Wisconsin’s most unique dining atmospheres at Wausau Mine Company. In the true mining tradition, everything is made from scratch, including the world famous original Italian Fries which are made to order and “indescribably delicious”.

Book a stay on Lake Michigan in Kewaunee County

Kewaunee County is full of charming shops, fantastic restaurants and unexpected memories waiting to be discovered. Take the family to Winter Park to enjoy the 450-foot-long tubing hill. The hill features six tubing lanes and a brand new, state-of-the-art Magic Carpet conveyor belt, which transports tubers from the bottom of the hill to the top in less than two minutes. Winter Park also has skiing, snowboarding, and snow shoeing opportunities ensuring outdoor winter fun for everyone.

While you’re in Kewaunee, make sure to visit the World’s Largest Grandfather clock standing 35 feet and 10 inches tall as it overlooks the harbor in downtown Kewaunee.

End your day with a meal and comfortable night’s stay at The Hotel Stebbins. Located in Algoma’s historic and shopping district, this beautiful and historic building features gorgeous 105-year-old ceilings and newly renovated themed rooms. The hotel’s supper club and bar serve scrumptious meals and a wide selection of drinks while keeping it casual with a newly renovated game room, TVs and a cozy fireplace. Try the bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, a recipe from the owner’s mother that has stood the test of time for good reason. The delicious dish is prepared in an iron kettle griddle and is served with cinnamon applesauce.

