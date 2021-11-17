Whether you’re heading out to deer camp or just looking to explore a new area of the state this fall, there’s nothing quite like booking a weekend cabin vacation nestled in the Wisconsin wilderness.

Hike and hunker down at the Heartwood Resort in Trego (Washburn County)

No matter the season, Heartwood Resort is an outdoor lover’s dream, featuring over 12 miles of hiking trails, two private lakes and lush forests covering the property. As soon as you step into the main lodge with timber ceilings and sweeping views of the property, you’ll be sure to catch the “up north” feel. Book one of five lakeside cottages built along the shore of beautiful Lake Hoinville and enjoy all of the cozy amenities like a gas fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, a flat screen TV and a screened porch with a serene view of the tree lined lake.

After hiking, skiing or snowshoeing on the trails this fall or winter, you’ll want to come back in summer to cast a line from the pier and float on the lake in one of the free rowboats or canoes.

For a local hotspot with a marvelous menu, head to Hub’s Riverbend for burgers, subs, Mexican cuisine and Rizzo’s famous pizza. With a fully stocked bar and a wide selection of appetizers, you’ll have plenty to sample during happy hour before you order your mouthwatering meal.

Take in the beautiful views of Rock Lake at Bartels Beach Cottage in Lake Mills (Jefferson County)

Combine the warmth and comfort of a Wisconsin cottage with the stunning views of a private beach house and you get a vacation at Bartels Beach Cottage!With sleeping accommodations for up to ten people, this year-round vacation cottage is perfect for families, couples or a weekend getaway with close friends. With windows lining the living room and dining room, you’ll love all the natural light and views of beautiful sunsets casting over beautiful Rock Lake.

Journey to The Grist Bar & Table for a meal made from scratch that will delight the senses. Try the Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger, a delicious meat patty grilled to perfection topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and their mouthwatering jalapeno cream cheese.

After enjoying locally prepared cuisine, head to Tyranena Brewery for some locally brewed beers. With 15 beers on tap and a delicious home brewed non-alcoholic root beer, there’s something for everyone to sip on. Try their “Opposite Day” brew, a double white stout aged in bourbon barrels with coffee beans and cocoa nibs, a cozy and delicious beer perfect for late fall.

Spend the weekend in Oxford for a quiet and romantic cottage getaway (Marquette County)

For a secret and secluded couples’ getaway, book a stay at A Secret Cottage for a memorable weekend of solitude tucked away from the rest of the world. With amazing amenities like a full kitchen, two-person whirlpool tub, superb walk-in shower, and a crackling fireplace-stove you’ll settle in the moment you set down your luggage. The property also features a Cedar screen porch and a large deck, perfect for gazing out over the water or at the dense forest of trees surrounding the property. Each stay comes with a complimentary bottle of wine to help couples ring in their relaxing weekend together.