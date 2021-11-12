With the holiday season just around the corner, look no further than the many fantastic Wisconsin shops and businesses to help you spread holiday cheer this year.

Shop locally this holiday season

When you buy local, the revenue stays in our communities. You’ll be sure to find something for everyone on your list – our local neighborhoods are bursting with unique businesses. Travelers agree! Shopping is a top activity for travelers during a Wisconsin trip and Wisconsin exceeds the U.S. norm for boutique shopping and unique, local food (according to Longwoods International).

This year, remember to Shop Small Wisconsin, by supporting Wisconsin’s main street businesses throughout the holiday season. Our small businesses have been hit especially hard during this pandemic, but they’ve also been incredibly resilient. Whether you shop in person or order online, make sure to spread the love to local stores and restaurants and encourage friends and family members to do the same!

Shop for local treasures in Lake Geneva (Walworth County)

Whether you’re searching for that perfect keepsake or unique home gifts, Lake Geneva has one-of-a-kind shops and stores for all kinds of shoppers. Looking for something artsy? Check out the Cornerstone Shop and Gallery to find elegant artisan items such as ceramics, jewelry, and original paintings and prints from local and regional artists. Shopping for the kids? Make sure to stop at Allison Wonderland for a variety of exciting toys, games and beautiful dress up costumes and outfits! Lake Geneva is home to more than 70 local shops, each with something special to offer.

After a day of shopping, take a short drive to Williams Bay just west of Lake Geneva and settle in for the evening at the Belfry House where comfort meets luxury. The rooms provide a comfortable and intimate retreat that feature a 55” television, heated bathroom floors, oversized showers, and luxurious bathrobes.

Head to Cottage Garden Farm in Waupaca for the Christmas shop, home and garden décor and much more (Waupaca County)

With over 5,000 square feet of shopping pleasure, Cottage Garden Farm is the perfect holiday shopping destination for gifts, jewelry, clothes, garden accessories and home decorations. Whether you visit this holiday season or next July, you’ll always be able to find fun and exciting Christmas decorations in their year-round Christmas shop!

After shopping the day away, order a home cooked meal at Simpson’s Restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for fresh seafood or a mouth-watering burger, you will find a meal guaranteed to tempt your palate, ordering from their extensive supper club menu.

Take the family to the Wisconsin Dells for a weekend vacation and holiday shopping (Sauk and Columbia County)

Book a weekend stay at the Wilderness Resort and make lasting family memories before the holidays begin or surprise the family with a gift card to use in the new year! The whole family can splash, slide and play at all three of the Wilderness’s indoor waterparks and check out other indoor attractions like the Northern Lights Sky Ropes Course or the Wild Abyss Indoor Mini Golf featuring black lights, glowing neon colors and huge tropical aquariums with sea creatures and live fish!

During your stay, visit the Outlets at the Dells for all your favorite clothing stores and home goods. While at the outlets, stop inside Dells Moonshine Co. where you can buy Maple Bacon or Blueberry Muffin flavored Moonshine, delicious craft sodas or Wisconsin-made wine from Forgotten Fire Winery. And don’t miss all the great shops in downtown Wisconsin Dells, like sweet treats from Swiss Made Fudge or a cozy hoodie from Clothing Company.

We love helping listeners dream up their next Wisconsin adventure, but please call ahead to businesses to check if their hours or offerings have changed and learn what necessary health precautions are in place.

For more great travel ideas and resources, visit TravelWisconsin.com or call 1-800-432-TRIP.